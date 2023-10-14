Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to Depart Company on January 1, 2024

Bobby Kotick, the current CEO of Activision Blizzard, sent an email to the company’s employees following the news of Microsoft’s successful acquisition worth $69 billion. In the email, Kotick mentioned that he is fully committed to assisting with the transition and plans to continue as the CEO until the end of 2023.

However, his message left some uncertainty regarding his intentions for 2024. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that Kotick is set to step down on January 1, 2024. This impending departure is a significant development for the video game industry, considering Kotick’s long-standing position and recent controversies. When speaking to various employees, Schreier found that many are looking forward to the change in leadership with enthusiasm.

Bobby Kotick, who has been in charge of Activision for over 30 years and oversaw its merger with Blizzard, had been thinking about stepping down towards the end of 2021. This consideration came after a lawsuit was filed by the state of California, accusing the company of promoting a toxic workplace culture marked by unequal pay and sexual harassment.

Activision’s Controversial CEO and Microsoft’s Opportune Acquisition

A report from the Wall Street Journal added to the controversy, suggesting that Kotick had not taken appropriate action on numerous abuse allegations within the company and had not kept the board of directors informed about these serious matters. Activision faced further legal action from its shareholders and pressure from state treasurers due to concerns about its handling of the California lawsuit and lack of transparency.

In response to these issues, employees at Activision staged a walkout and called for Kotick’s resignation, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

In the face of a barrage of criticism in 2021, Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision, held his ground. However, early in 2022, a significant shift occurred when Microsoft revealed its ambitious plans to acquire Activision. Insights from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal suggested that this announcement was impeccably timed and far from coincidental.

According to Bloomberg’s reports, Kotick initially resisted the idea of selling the company. Still, due to his limited leverage with Activision’s board, he ultimately found himself compelled to entertain Microsoft’s offer. The purchase was finalized at a considerable $95 per share, a notable increase from the approximate $65 per share value at the time the deal was made public. This not only provided Kotick with a substantial financial gain but also afforded him a tactful and graceful departure, as highlighted by sources cited in the Wall Street Journal.

Turbulent Era of Activision Blizzard Under Bobby Kotick’s Leadership

In a post-announcement interview with VentureBeat, Kotick conveyed his belief that the allegations of harassment and mismanagement had not significantly impacted the company’s stock value. Instead, he pointed to various other factors like delays in the release of highly anticipated titles such as Overwatch and Diablo, as well as the sales performance of the iconic Call of Duty franchise.

During Kotick’s tenure as CEO of Activision, a crucial aspect to consider is the termination clause, which stipulated that in the event of his termination without cause or “Termination by employee for good reason following a change of control,” he would be entitled to a substantial payout nearing a staggering $300 million. Bloomberg’s latest reports have now adjusted this windfall estimate to an even more astounding figure of approximately $375 million, following the successful acquisition by Microsoft.

Bobby Kotick, who has served as the CEO of Activision Blizzard since 2008, found himself amidst a whirlwind of controversies in recent years, including allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment within the company. This has brought substantial scrutiny and concern from stakeholders and the public alike.

While the future leadership of Activision Blizzard remains uncertain post-Kotick’s departure, Microsoft has reiterated its commitment to cultivating a more inclusive and supportive workplace environment within the company.