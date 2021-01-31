India-based actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also an investor and entrepreneur who has recently invested in Apartment List, a California-based rental marketplace.

The actress has lately been very active in her entrepreneurial career as she has made investments in dating application- Bumble and Holberton School, a coding education start-up which provides a project-based alternative to college.

According to a report by Business Insider, with her latest undisclosed investment in Apartment List, Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the board of investors which include popular Hollywood stars and celebrities such as Andre Iguodala- NBA Player, Lizzo- American Singer, Alex Rodriguez- Baseball player among many others.

Speaking of investors, Apartment List counts Quantum Partners, Tenaya Capital, Canaan Partners, Janus Henderson Investors, Allen and Company LLC, Matrix Partners, Industry Ventures and others as its existing investors.

Founded back in 2009 by John Kobs, Apartment List is a rental platform that delivers seamless, smart and simple rental facilities to people. Market rentals can be a pretty tedious and complex process and this start-up aims to make the process fairly easy and simple.

Recently in December last year, Apartment List has announced the closure of its Series D funding round worth USD 50 million. Several reports suggest that the company raised an additional USD 10 million from investors making the total worth of Series D financing round- USD 60 million.

By the end of December 2020 with the closure of the company’s latest funding round, Apartment List was valued at USD 600 million. According to company figures and statistics, the US-based rental marketplace has always been a profitable start-up with reportedly 30 million registered users, as mentioned in a report by Business Insider.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ US manager, Anjula Acharia has been an entrepreneurial influence on the actress as she claims in the recently held Startup India Prarambh event which was organised by the Indian government.

Reports suggest that Anjula Acharia is also an active investor in US-based start-ups who is also backing Apartment List along with the actress. Chopra Jonas also mentioned that she was introduced to the investing world by her US manager who is also a Venture Capitalist in the market.

As mentioned in a report by Business Insider, the actress says that she is willing to bet on start-ups that have found a gap in the market, have a social cause to work for and generally help people in living better lives. She further added to the statement that financial viability is just as important to the deal as the above-mentioned factors.

Speaking at the Startup India Prarambh event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas says “Ideas are the currency of the present.”