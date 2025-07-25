Acura is officially ending production of the TLX sedan this month, marking the end of a nameplate that has carried the torch for the brand’s mid-size luxury sedan lineup since the mid-1990s. The move aligns with Acura’s broader strategy to exit the traditional sedan market and double down on SUVs and upcoming electric models.

With the TLX gone, the only non-SUV left in Acura’s showrooms is the Integra hatchback, a revived nameplate that has found favor with younger buyers. Acura’s full-size RLX sedan was retired in 2020, and the NSX hybrid supercar ended production in 2022.

A Legacy That Began With the TL

The TLX has roots that trace back to the Acura TL, which debuted in 1996 as a successor to the popular Legend. Over four generations, the TL gained a loyal following, known for its balance of performance, comfort, and reliability. In 2015, the TLX was introduced as a consolidation of the TL and the smaller TSX sedan, aiming to streamline Acura’s sedan offerings.

However, times have changed. Despite a strong launch, with over 47,000 units sold in 2015, the TLX has seen declining sales in recent years. In the first half of 2025, Acura sold just 3,634 units—a steep drop that underscores the broader consumer shift away from sedans.

A Strategic Pivot to Electrification

With the TLX out of the picture, Acura is retooling its lineup to focus on what it sees as the future: electric SUVs. The TLX’s production slot at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio plant will soon be filled by the upcoming Acura RSX an all-new electric SUV reviving a badge last used on a sporty coupe in the 2000s.

The RSX will be the first model to launch on Honda’s new in-house EV platform, part of a sweeping electrification plan. It will also be the first Acura model assembled at Honda’s dedicated EV hub in Marysville, a major step in transforming the brand’s manufacturing footprint.

Shrinking Sedan Segment

Acura’s decision to drop the TLX is part of a broader trend across the luxury auto segment. Infiniti has already ended production of the Q50, Volvo has said goodbye to the S60, and industry insiders suggest the Lexus IS may not return after its current generation.

What this really means is the once-crowded luxury sedan space is rapidly thinning, making way for crossovers, SUVs, and EVs. For brands like Acura, chasing where consumer demand is headed larger, tech-heavy, electric-powered vehicles—isn’t just strategic, it’s necessary for survival.

What Remains in the Acura Stable

Going forward, Acura’s lineup will center around the Integra and a growing roster of SUVs: the new entry-level ADX, the compact RDX, and the family-friendly MDX. With the RSX leading the EV charge, Acura’s playbook is clearly aimed at tapping into premium SUV demand while preparing for a full transition to electric mobility.

While long-time TLX fans may be disappointed, Acura’s shift signals a bolder future—one where performance meets sustainability and utility, without looking back.