Enchanting your pan in Prospecting is one of the best ways to boost your mining efficiency, increase your luck, and earn more from the treasures you dig up. Whether you’re a beginner just starting or a seasoned player looking for the best enchantments, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know—from finding the right materials to unlocking the rarest buffs.

Enchanting is a process that enhances your pan with special bonuses, such as increased luck, higher sell value for minerals, or faster shaking speed. Unlike upgrading to a better pan, enchantments add unique perks that can make even basic pans more effective. However, to enchant, you’ll need rare minerals—Aurorite or Aetherite—which aren’t easy to find.

Where to Find the Enchantment Table

Before you can enchant, you need to locate the enchantment table. Here’s how to get there:

Start from the spawn point and cross the river. Head toward Rubble Creek Deposits , a common early-game mining spot. Look for four large stone pillars with glowing symbols. In the center of these pillars, you’ll find the enchantment altar .

This area is accessible at any time, day or night, so you don’t have to worry about timing your visits.

How to Get Aurorite and Aetherite

The biggest challenge in enchanting is obtaining the required materials—Aurorite (Epic rarity) and Aetherite (Legendary rarity). Both are rare drops when digging, but Aurorite is slightly easier to find. Here are some tips to improve your chances:

Use high-luck pans like the Golden or Magnetic pan—they increase your odds of rare drops.

Dig near Luck Totems —these temporary boosts, placed by other players, amplify luck in a small area.

Drink Luck Potions —available from in-game shops, these give a temporary luck boost.

Mine during Meteor Showers —a special event that increases luck for everyone on the server.

While Aetherite is rarer, it currently doesn’t offer better enchantment odds than Aurorite, so focus on farming Aurorite first.

Step-by-Step Guide to Enchanting Your Pan

Once you have Aurorite or Aetherite, follow these steps to enchant your pan:

Equip the pan you want to enchant from your Prospector Kit. Hold the Aurorite or Aetherite in your hand. Approach the enchantment table and press E to interact. Select “Use this to enchant my pan” from the menu. Confirm by clicking “Yes” —your pan will instantly receive a random enchantment.

Pro Tip: Before enchanting for the first time, talk to the Archaeologist near the pillars. He offers a quest that rewards you with cash and Meteor Shards for enchanting a pan—a nice bonus for something you’d do anyway!

All Enchantments and Their Effects

There are 13 possible enchantments, each with different benefits and rarity. Here’s the full list:

Lucky (10% chance) : +5 Luck

Strong (20% chance) : +20 Capacity

Gigantic (5% chance) : +40 Capacity

Swift (20% chance) : +0.1 Shake Speed

Glowing (5% chance) : +0.25 Shake Speed

Forceful (20% chance) : +2 Shake Strength

Destructive (5% chance) : +5 Shake Strength

Boosting (5% chance) : +10% Size Boost

Titanic (1% chance) : +20% Size Boost & +25 Capacity

Greedy (5% chance) : +20% Sell Boost

Midas (1% chance) : +50% Sell Boost

Blessed (1% chance) : +25 Capacity & +10 Luck

Unstable (2% chance) : +25% Modifier Boost

Some of these, like Midas, Blessed, and Titanic, are extremely rare but offer massive advantages. If you get a weaker enchant, don’t worry—you can always re-enchant later with another Aurorite.

Best Enchantments to Aim For

While all enchantments help, some are far more valuable than others. Here’s what you should prioritize:

For Profit: Midas (+50% Sell Boost) is the best for making money, but Greedy (+20%) is a solid alternative.

For Better Drops: Blessed (+10 Luck & +25 Capacity) improves both luck and storage, making it ideal for farming rare gems.

For Efficiency: Titanic (+20% Size Boost & +25 Capacity) lets you carry more while also increasing mineral size.

If you’re just starting, even common enchants like Strong (+20 Capacity) or Lucky (+5 Luck) can make a big difference.

Can You Re-Enchant a Pan?

Yes! There’s no limit to how many times you can re-enchant a pan. Each time, you’ll need another Aurorite or Aetherite, and the process is the same. This means you can keep rolling until you get the perfect enchant—though it might take a while for the rarest ones.