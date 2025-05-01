The conglomerate of billionaire Gautam Adani has put a halt to talks with Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for a projected $10 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Maharashtra, a major step that could affect India’s ambitions to become a global center for semiconductor manufacture. The decision is another setback in India’s difficult path to creating a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem and reflects strategic and commercial hesitancies.

Credits: Reuters

What the Project Promised

The goal of the highly publicized joint venture between Adani Group and Tower Semiconductor in 2023 was to build a cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant that could produce 80,000 wafers a month. The Maharashtra state government approved the project, which was anticipated to create more than 5,000 direct jobs. This would significantly support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” campaign and his larger goal of making India a prominent player in the global electronics supply chain.

The involvement of Tower — a global leader in analog and mixed-signal chipmaking — was considered a strong strategic move, as the Israeli company would bring crucial technological expertise to the table.

Why the Talks Broke Down

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to pause the talks was largely strategic. After internal evaluation, the Adani Group concluded that market demand within India is still too nascent to justify such a massive investment at this point in time.

“It was more of a strategic decision. Adani evaluated it and decided, let’s wait,” one source told Reuters. The group was also reportedly dissatisfied with the level of financial contribution Tower was willing to make. While Tower was primarily bringing in technical know-how, Adani wanted the company to put in more financial skin in the game — a condition that wasn’t met.

India’s Semiconductor Push: A Work in Progress

India’s push for semiconductor self-reliance has gained momentum in recent years, with the government offering billions in subsidies and incentives. However, the Adani-Tower fallout isn’t the first high-profile project to hit a roadblock. In July 2023, a proposed $19.5 billion joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn collapsed, reportedly due to concerns around high project costs and slow approvals.

Currently, the most promising projects in India’s semiconductor space include:

Tata Group’s $11 billion chipmaking and testing facility

Micron’s $2.7 billion chip packaging and assembly plant in Gujarat

Both projects are under development and are seen as early litmus tests for India’s capacity to build out its chipmaking ecosystem.

India’s Demand Challenge

One of the critical reasons behind Adani’s re-evaluation is India’s low domestic demand for semiconductors. According to UBS, the U.S. and China together account for 54% of global semiconductor consumption, whereas India’s share is just 6.5% in 2024.

Chipmaking is capital-intensive, and success requires not just fabrication capabilities but also robust downstream industries — like electronics, automotive, and telecom — to consume and scale production. India is still in the early stages of developing this end-to-end ecosystem.

As one source put it, “The market is still nascent. Adani wanted to be sure that chips manufactured are sold in India.”

What This Means for Modi’s Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made chip manufacturing a centerpiece of his economic and geopolitical strategy, recognizing its importance in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles and defense systems. A setback like this could momentarily slow momentum, but it also underscores the need for deeper government-industry alignment, stronger incentives, and faster ecosystem development.

The door isn’t closed entirely — the Adani Group may resume talks with Tower at a later stage, once market conditions improve. For now, however, the pause serves as a reality check on India’s ambitions to catch up with global chip giants like Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.

Credits: Reuters

Conclusion

The paused Adani-Tower chip project is not just a business decision — it’s a reflection of the complex, high-stakes game India is playing in the global semiconductor race. While progress is being made, the road ahead requires strategic clarity, patient capital, and long-term partnerships. India’s chip dreams are alive, but they remain a work in progress.