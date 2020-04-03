Adda247 launches free study material for students, invites teachers from offline training institutes to take classes

03 April 2020, India:

Ed-tech startup Adda247 has announced a duo of beneficial and complimentary learning initiatives for students and coaching institutes amidst the Corona Pandemic.

Adda247 has invited offline coaching institutes to utilize its state-of-the-art platform to conduct free classes for students for the exam preparation for banks, SSC, Teaching, Defence, PCS, etc. Adda247 is also disseminating free study material to students on its digital learning.

Anil Nagar, CEO and Founder, Adda247 said, “This is indeed a trying period for the entire human race, something that can only be overcome through a synergized cooperation of intelligence and resources by all the countries of the world. But it is also true that adversities no matter how hard are verily, a test of human character. We pledge to overcome this calamitous epidemic by uniting our efforts and our prayers with the world.”

Anil Nagar, added, “Moreover, as responsible corporate citizens, I felt that it is our foremost duty to assist and empower our learning user base which also comprises less affluent students with limited economic means. Providing free study materials to every student from eminent tutors on our cutting edge platform is the very least that we can contribute during the national shutdown of all schools and coaching institutes. After all, the equal transmission of knowledge is the essential antidotal panacea to every human predicament.”

(Image -Adda247)