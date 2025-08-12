New Delhi-based edtech startup Adda247, a household name for aspirants of government jobs, has just secured $35 million in fresh funding. The round was led by WestBridge Capital, with tech giant Google joining as a new investor alongside existing backers Info Edge Ventures and Asha Impact.

The infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment for the company, enabling it to expand its offerings, strengthen its team, and deepen its focus on India’s massive vernacular education market.

Credits: Startup Story

From a Village in Uttar Pradesh to the Helm of an Edtech Leader

Adda247’s story is deeply rooted in the personal journey of its co-founder, Anil Nagar. Growing up in a rural area of Uttar Pradesh, Nagar faced multiple educational barriers. Yet, his academic brilliance led him to pursue a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIT-BHU. Later, he earned an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Goa Institute of Management.

His exposure to elite educational institutions sparked a lifelong commitment to democratizing access to quality education, especially for those from smaller towns and villages. Teaming up with Saurabh Bansal, Nagar co-founded Adda247 in 2010 with a mission: make affordable, high-quality learning accessible to government job aspirants nationwide.

A Platform Built for Aspirants, by Aspirants

Over the years, Adda247 has evolved into one of India’s largest platforms for competitive exam preparation. It offers:

Live video classes with expert educators

On-demand courses tailored to exam patterns

Mock tests that replicate real exam environments

Comprehensive study materials in digital and physical formats

The startup primarily caters to candidates preparing for public sector banks, government departments, and Indian Railways exams. With over 22 million monthly active users and two million paid subscribers, its scale is unmatched in the niche it serves.

Fueling Growth in the Vernacular Segment

While English remains important for many competitive exams, a vast number of candidates prefer or require training in their regional languages. Adda247 has been strategically investing in vernacular content—a move that has significantly expanded its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The fresh funding will accelerate this push. The company plans to:

Launch new state-level exam courses in multiple Indian languages

Hire specialized faculty with expertise in regional curricula

Build localized learning experiences to cater to specific state exam patterns

This approach not only levels the playing field for rural and semi-urban aspirants but also taps into a massive, underserved market.

Scaling Technology and Human Support

With the latest investment, Adda247 is set to enhance its technology infrastructure. This includes improving its learning management system, integrating AI-driven analytics for personalized learning, and optimizing mobile accessibility for low-bandwidth regions.

In parallel, the startup will expand its student counselling team to guide learners in choosing the right courses and strategies. Plans also include hiring senior leadership talent to strengthen the company’s long-term execution capabilities.

Investors Backing the Mission

The participation of Google in this round marks a significant endorsement of Adda247’s vision. For WestBridge Capital, which has previously invested in high-growth Indian companies, the bet reflects the massive opportunity in the $5 billion-plus Indian test prep market.

Info Edge Ventures and Asha Impact doubling down on their investments signals strong confidence in the startup’s business model and social impact potential.

Credits: Incubees

The Road Ahead

Adda247’s distinct concentration on government test preparation and vernacular education gives them a significant competitive edge as the edtech industry becomes more competitive. The need for reasonably priced, easily accessible, and high-quality preparation materials is only anticipated to increase as millions of applicants compete annually for the few public sector positions available.

The most recent investment is more than just money for Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal; it’s an opportunity to realize their original goal of making sure that no student is left behind in the competition for their ideal government career, regardless of area or language.