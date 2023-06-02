Adidas Initiates Sale of Yeezy Brand Sneakers Following Partnership Termination with Ye

Adidas has initiated the sale of sneakers that were collaboratively designed with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, referred to as Ye, prior to the German sportswear company severing ties with the renowned celebrity.

Adidas has expressed its commitment to donate a significant portion of the proceeds generated from the remaining inventory of the “Yeezy” brand sneakers to organizations dedicated to combatting antisemitism, racism, and hate.

The Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by George Floyd’s brother, are among the organizations set to receive donations from the proceeds.

This initiative comes after Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye in October, following a series of antisemitic statements made by the artist.

The distribution of profits to Ye from the sale of these shoes remains uncertain. Currently available in the United States, the price range for these sneakers spans from $70 to $260 per pair.

Adidas has emphasized that it took various perspectives into consideration during the decision-making process for the unsold merchandise. The company sought input from a diverse range of employees, organizations, and consumers.

Despite the termination of the partnership, Adidas fulfilled its production orders as planned in order to support its supply chain partners.

Back in February, Adidas projected that the non-sale of existing Yeezy merchandise would result in a reduction of approximately $1.28 billion in the company’s annual revenue, with an operating profit decline of $533 million.

In the first quarter alone, Adidas experienced a sales decrease of nearly $440 million due to discontinuing the Yeezy business.

In April, investors announced their intention to sue Adidas, holding the company responsible for being aware of Ye’s problematic behavior long before the partnership was severed. These investors argue that Adidas should have taken action earlier. In response, Adidas refuted the allegations.

