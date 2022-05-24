Advantages of custom software development versus ready products

In any company and at the enterprise every day there is work with a large amount of information. Various financial statements, accounting, orders and contracts, manuals and much more – all this requires reliable storage and effective management. IT is designed to provide work with such information using software. It will help in work processes, save time and budget of the company.

In most typical cases, there are many ready-made programs that you can implement and start using:

Online service – cloud solutions are installed on the server of the developer of this service and are available through a browser wherever there is access to the Internet. Access is provided on a subscription basis, such as monthly or yearly.

Boxed product – such a solution after a one-time purchase is installed on your server or computer. You do not need to pay for the use, but as a rule, new versions and support are paid.

Open Source is free software, which usually requires additional development to fully solve any problems.

Custom development — an individual solution is developed for your company according to the technical specifications.

Before choosing one or another solution, you need to look at all the pros and cons of each of them.

Custom development

There are many companies that specialize in custom software development. Nix United is one of the few companies that can be truly useful for both large companies and small firms. On their website you can order the development of software and mobile applications of any complexity.

Custom development has the following pros and cons:

Pros:

Business specifics and competitiveness are taken into account.

It is configured by integration with the necessary services and programs.

An individual solution that is not available on the market and among competitors.

Purchased once and installed on your server or computer.

Cons:

Requires development time.

It is necessary to draw up a technical task (TOR).

Open source programs

Pros:

Do not require payment for use.

Can be used on your computer or server.

Free support through the community.

Cons:

Open source code is available to everyone.

You need to refine the solution yourself or look for a freelance developer.

Competitors can also use a similar solution.

Ready to use products

Pros:

Installation on your server or computer.

Access to source code.

Periodic updates.

The solution can be scaled and improved.

Cons:

Do-it-yourself installation can be tricky.

Paid solution upgrades.

Online services

Pros:

Does not require installation and complex configuration.

The solution is automatically updated.

Support is provided, in most cases free of charge.

Cons: