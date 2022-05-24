How to rent dedicated server

A service in which the tenant (user) receives a specific server under his own control for a certain period of time is called a server lease. The lease agreement specifies the terms of the transaction, according to which the user can dispose of the equipment.

What are the advantages of renting a server

The rent dedicated servers is an opportunity to get the necessary amount of power and resources for the implementation of a large project without spending a lot of money on the purchase of expensive equipment. In this case, there is no need to incur additional costs, search and train specialized personnel. The tenant can fully control the server, install various programs, change settings, control users in the system, as well as create and edit files. On the capacity of a dedicated server, you can host a large number of domains.

Benefits of renting a server:

Savings on renting a room, purchasing equipment, setting up a climate control system and other processes necessary for maintaining a physical server.

The hosting company is responsible for the health of the hardware and promptly replaces components if necessary.

The availability of round-the-clock connection of the server in the data center to high-speed Internet, stable power supply and a backup power system in case of force majeure ensures uninterrupted operation of the server 24/7.

If the need for the server rental service disappears, then you can simply refuse it and not renew the contract. You can also quickly change the server or increase its resources.

How to rent a server

At the initial stage, it is necessary to determine the scale of the actual tasks of the project, to decide on the configuration. In this matter, it is important to take into account not only the characteristics of the required equipment, but also the possibility of access channels, infrastructure and other important technical details. When choosing a supplier, you should pay attention to the following nuances:

The quality of technical support. It is desirable that it works non-stop. After all, problems with servers, as a rule, arise at the most inopportune moment. To minimize business losses, it is necessary to fix the problem in a short time with the help of qualified specialists.

uptime. The equipment availability index should be from 99%. The server must be provided with redundant Internet access channels and uninterrupted power supply.

Service Level Agreement or SLA . The document should indicate the list of services, the rights and obligations of the parties, the procedure for actions in case of emergency situations. If the provider does not want to enter into an agreement, then you should think about the quality of its services.

It is also worth exploring the additional features that the provider offers. Additional services include the possibility of providing non-standard configurations, the availability of redundancy systems, etc.

What else should you pay attention to:

Does the provider provide an opportunity to test the server before paying.

Availability of effective tools to combat DDoS and other attacks by intruders.

So, in order to rent a server, it is necessary to define the tasks, clearly formulate the requirements for the hardware, consider the issue of the provider’s responsibility and the sequence of his actions in case of emergency situations. You can rent a server from Timeweb by following a few simple steps:

Choose the appropriate rate. Pay for it. The server is ready to use!

Can I rent a server?

If the user has the appropriate technical equipment and wants to earn money on it, then he can rent a place in the data center, place his equipment there and rent servers to other users. Profit can be earned by providing space on your own server for hosting sites, that is, by providing hosting services.

Which sites are suitable for renting dedicated servers

Fast loading of the site affects behavioral factors. Even a delay of a few seconds can negatively affect the depth of views and the number of bounces. It has been proven that websites hosted on dedicated servers are faster than their counterparts on shared hosting or VPS/VDS. This service is recommended for large online stores and marketplaces, news and entertainment portals with high traffic.

A dedicated server is well protected from hacker attacks, so large corporations rent servers and use them as a place to store important business information. Web studios and digital agencies with a dedicated server will be able to install software for interacting with clients, store a large number of sites, etc.

I hope that the article helped answer the question of why you need to rent servers and how to become their tenant. The purchase of specialized equipment is not always advisable, as it requires significant financial investments. But the ability to rent the necessary capacity from a reliable provider is beneficial for both large and small web projects.