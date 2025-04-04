Mumbai, April 4, 2025 — In a powerful push towards India’s clean energy goals, Aerem, an end-to-end solar platform for businesses and households, has raised ₹100 crore in its Series A funding round. Led by UTEC (University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners), the round also saw participation from British International Investment (BII), SE Ventures (Schneider Electric’s venture arm), Riverwalk Holdings, and existing investors Blume Ventures and Avaana Capital.

Credits: Solar Quarter

With this fresh capital, Aerem aims to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar, empower its vast partner network, and expand its innovative solar financing and marketplace solutions across the country.

Cracking the Code on Solar Adoption

India’s rooftop solar potential remains vastly untapped — with distributed solar accounting for just 17% of the country’s total capacity, far below the global average of over 50%. Aerem is tackling this head-on by simplifying the solar installation journey for MSMEs and homeowners.

“From finding the right installer to financing the system, the process can be overwhelming. We treat financing, tech complexity, and supply chain barriers as interconnected challenges, not isolated ones,” says Anand Jain, Founder and CEO of Aerem. “Our platform provides a seamless, end-to-end experience.”

Who’s Backing Aerem and Why

Aerem’s unique model has attracted global investors who are bullish on India’s clean energy transition.

“Aerem is at the forefront of India’s rooftop solar revolution, with a team that has been instrumental in shaping the ecosystem since 2010,” said Kiran Mysore, Principal at UTEC. “Their digital twin-driven tech, combined with financial and marketplace innovation, made this a compelling investment.”

SE Ventures sees a strategic fit too. “Aerem’s platform addresses key friction points for solar installers,” said Siddharth Mehta, Partner, APAC. “We look forward to helping Aerem grow through partnerships with Schneider Electric and Luminous.”

For BII, the investment is both strategic and mission-driven. “We’re backing inclusive clean energy solutions that support small businesses and communities,” said Abhinav Sinha, Managing Director at BII. “Aerem is doing just that.”

Empowering Solar Entrepreneurs

A key pillar of Aerem’s model is its network of over 2,000 installation partners—local solar entrepreneurs who are the real boots on the ground. Through Aerem’s platform, these partners gain access to:

Flexible and affordable financing options

Quality-certified equipment

Digital tools for tracking, quoting, and managing installations

“Our partners are the backbone of this movement,” said Vikesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO. “We’re not just scaling a business—we’re building an ecosystem and supporting local livelihoods.”

Scaling with Purpose

Aerem is already making waves:

Operational in 65 cities

Facilitated 800 MW of installed solar capacity

Enabled 800+ financed projects

Helped avoid 22 million tons of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to planting 53 million trees

Projected to save ₹14,000 crore in lifetime energy costs for MSMEs

With this Series A boost, the company is doubling down on tech development, expanding its solar lending portfolio, and solidifying its distribution network.

A ‘Solar Saathi’ for Every Indian

What makes Aerem stand out is not just its full-stack solution, but its mission to be “Aapka Solar Saathi” — a trusted partner on every customer’s energy independence journey.

“We’re not just selling solar panels,” Jain emphasized. “We’re building trust, enabling economic empowerment, and creating a greener future for India.”

With strong investor backing, a robust network, and a clear vision, Aerem is poised to be a game-changer in India’s renewable energy landscape.

Credits: The Economic Times

Conclusion:

An important turning point in India’s renewable energy path has been reached with Aerem’s ₹100 crore Series A funding. Aerem is providing creative, tech-driven solutions to MSMEs, homeowners, and local solar entrepreneurs by closing the trust and accessibility gap in rooftop solar adoption. The company is in a great position to spearhead the transition to a greener, decentralized energy future thanks to the support of international investors and its ambition to be “Aapka Solar Saathi.” Aerem is not only changing the solar ecosystem as it expands its reach and strengthens its influence, but it is also significantly contributing to the development of a more sustainable and independent India.