The tech industry rarely sits still, but 2025 looks especially fast-moving. A new study from Liquid Web highlights nine major IT trends shaping business decisions—from AI adoption to cybersecurity, infrastructure automation, and observability. These aren’t just buzzwords. They’re changes that affect budgets, workflows, and the core systems companies rely on.

With technology now deeply embedded in every part of a business, IT teams are adapting rapidly. They’re managing AI risk and opportunity, reevaluating cloud strategies, and shifting security postures to match today’s distributed, data-heavy operations.

Here’s a breakdown of the trends that will define IT strategies in 2025.

AI Adoption Becomes the New Baseline

AI is no longer experimental. According to the study, 72% of businesses have already implemented AI in some form. The tools range from AI-assisted coding to content suggestions, but they all point to one thing: automation is gaining ground.

However, adoption comes with caveats. Twenty-three percent of companies using AI have faced negative outcomes from generative models—usually the result of inaccurate or unchecked outputs. This reinforces the need for human oversight. AI can accelerate workflows, but without proper supervision, it can do more harm than good.

The message is clear: businesses are embracing AI, but the winners will be those who integrate it thoughtfully—matching infrastructure to use cases and balancing automation with human review.

Cloud Usage Grows, But Budgets Are Strained

AI’s rise is driving increased demand for cloud infrastructure, but not all companies are finding it cost-effective. More than half (58%) of organizations reported excessive cloud costs, and the percentage who feel those costs are “way too high” has grown year over year.

The takeaway? Cloud adoption needs strategy, not just enthusiasm.

Some businesses are turning to managed cloud hosting to stabilize costs. Others prefer usage-based models like cloud VPS, paying only for the resources consumed. A cloud spend analysis—evaluating what workloads actually benefit from the cloud—is now a must.

Managed options make sense for steady workloads. Usage-based plans offer flexibility for businesses with variable demand. The key is matching the approach to business reality, not hype.

Zero-Trust Security Gains Momentum

With remote work normalized and devices everywhere, perimeter-based security models are breaking down. Enter zero-trust: the principle that nothing and no one should be trusted by default, even inside the network.

Companies are responding by deploying multi-factor authentication, segmenting networks, and focusing on endpoint detection. Rather than training employees to be perfect, systems are being designed to assume breaches will happen—and to contain them when they do.

Zero-trust isn’t a tool; it’s a mindset. Businesses are starting with identity management, choosing compatible platforms, and auditing access regularly. It’s a gradual shift, but it’s fast becoming the default.

Infrastructure Automation Goes Mainstream

Manual server setup is fading. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is now standard practice for many IT teams. It brings version control, reproducibility, and the ability to roll back infrastructure changes just like software code.

The study highlights tools like Terraform and APIs from providers like Liquid Web that help automate deployments and configuration. Most teams start by automating low-risk environments, such as development servers, then expand to production over time.

Automation isn’t just about saving time—it reduces errors, improves consistency, and makes systems more resilient.

Real-Time Data Moves from Luxury to Necessity

Whether it’s warehouse inventory or fraud detection, companies want live data. Eighty-six percent of IT leaders consider real-time insights a strategic priority, but needs vary. For some, milliseconds matter. For others, updates every few minutes are enough.

That variability means implementation needs to be purpose-driven. High-speed, low-latency systems make sense for stock trading, but not for internal dashboards. Businesses must weigh speed against complexity and choose tools like Apache Kafka or AWS Kinesis based on actual requirements.

Accuracy remains king. Real-time systems with bad data do more harm than good. IT teams are prioritizing clean pipelines and robust fallback mechanisms before scaling up real-time deployments.

DevSecOps: Building Security into Development

Security is shifting left—moving from post-launch panic to early-stage prevention. With average breach costs climbing past $4.8 million globally, businesses are integrating security checks into development pipelines.

Tools like GitHub’s auto-scanning and AWS’s GuardDuty are being used to flag vulnerabilities early. Instead of waiting for code to hit production, teams are baking in security reviews at every step.

DevSecOps isn’t about creating unbreakable software. It’s about spotting problems earlier, fixing them faster, and making security part of the regular development rhythm.

Platform Engineering Improves Developer Experience

Complexity is slowing down developers. Platform engineering tackles this by creating standardized, self-service environments that reduce friction. Instead of piecing together random tools and hoping they play nicely, businesses are investing in cohesive platforms.

Successful teams start small—automating environment setup, streamlining logging, or cleaning up CI/CD processes. Over time, these efforts build a reliable, scalable development platform.

Platform engineering’s real value is its impact on velocity. By removing obstacles, it gives developers more time to build and less time managing tools.

Observability Over Monitoring

Modern systems are distributed, and pinpointing issues requires more than uptime checks. Observability tools collect logs, metrics, and traces to provide full context across services.

Companies are shifting from noisy dashboards to focused insights. Instead of tracking everything, they’re watching what matters: outage triggers, performance bottlenecks, and user-impacting bugs.

Effective observability makes teams proactive. Rather than reacting to alerts, they spot patterns, predict failures, and improve reliability ahead of incidents.

Search Trends and SEO Are Evolving—Thanks to AI

AI-generated content may be flooding the web, but Google is pushing back. Sites that once gamed search engines are being de-indexed. EEAT—Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust—is becoming a key ranking factor.

For IT teams managing digital properties, this means investing in content infrastructure and speed. Google’s Core Web Vitals and Time to First Byte (TTFB) metrics now heavily influence visibility. Hosting decisions aren’t just about performance—they affect discoverability too.

The Big Picture: Tech Adoption with Intention

The thread running through every trend in Liquid Web’s report is intentionality. Whether it’s adopting AI, shifting to the cloud, or implementing zero-trust, the most successful organizations take a measured, value-driven approach.

Annual tech audits—reviewing which systems caused incidents, what’s underused, and where tech debt is dragging performance—help companies stay grounded. From there, they adopt selectively, measuring impact and scaling what works.

In 2025, it’s not about adopting every trend. It’s about picking the right ones and executing them well.