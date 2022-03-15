Aergo: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Aergo. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Aergo (AERGO)

Aergo is nothing but simply a platform that is known to describe itself as an open-source enterprise blockchain platform that is optimized for hybrid deployments, which is also said to be conditioned for permissionless as well as permissioned blockchain architectures. In other words, the Aergo protocol is known to be entirely focused on allowing enterprises as well as developers to build, design, and deploy blockchain-based applications on private or public networks.

Not just that, Aergo includes support for easy data handling along with familiar smart contract programming for developers. Also, the said platform is built and utilized by Blocko, which is a Samsung-backed South Korean company for blockchain technology that, according to Korean media sources, has been able to deploy production blockchain solutions for several large scale clients including Korea Exchange, Lotte Card, Hyundai Motors and a lot more.

Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, AERGO is the native utility token of the Aergo platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like being used for deploying smart contracts, paying for other services on the platform as well as staking of course.

In addition to this, designed for enterprise use cases, Aergo is known to provide infrastructure for enterprises as well as developers in order to host decentralized applications (DApps) based on the Aergo chain. Furthermore, the platform is known to offer a smart contract engine, thus supporting Lua and SQ.

Other than this, all private blockchains on the Aergo platform are known to run on a Proof-of-Authority consensus mechanism powered RAFT algorithm, while the public blockchain network is referred to as Aergo mainnet, runs on a Byzantine Fault Tolerant Delegated Proof of Stake mechanism. Moreover, in order to vote as well as manage block producers, users on the network are able to use Aergo to pay enterprise-grade cloud providers such as large telecommunications firms in order to host their private blockchains on dedicated nodes.

Not just that, Blocko’s future services are also known to be based on the Aergo Enterprise products that require AERGO tokens to work. All in all, Aergo is an open platform that is said to allow businesses to simply build innovative services as well as various applications by sharing data on distributed and trustless IT ecosystems.

As mentioned, Aergo is designed as a flexible, plugin-based smart contract infrastructure and client actors can easily execute smart contracts that are written for the Ethereum Virtual Machine or AergoSQL.

Also, the Aergo newtork will be the backbone of Distributed Directories as well as Github-like public and permissioned repositories. Lastly, through implementing smart oracles, AERGO will also allow smart contracts to easily consume data with external services or internal databases and trigger events for that matter.

Now that we have talked much about Aergo, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Aergo (AERGO)

As of today, the price of Aergo is about 0.212945 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 20,845,415 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Aergo has gone down by 2.72 percent, and with the current market cap of 77,184,666 US dollars, AERGO is currently placed at #403 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Aergo is 362,462,199 AERGO coins, with the maximum lifetime supply of the token being about 500,000,000 AERGO coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 17.70 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Aergo is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Aergo can prove to be a profitable investment shortly, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Aergo worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 465.621 AERGO. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +432.56 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 532.56 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Aergo does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Aergo? Let me help you with that. Currently, Aergo is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have AERGO listed on them include Binance, OKX, Mandala Exchange, KuCoin as well as Gate.io to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Aergo? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

