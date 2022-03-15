D2C Meat And Seafood Unicorn Licious Raises $150 Mn Funding

Bengaluru-based India’s first D2C foodtech unicorn Licious has raised $150 Mn led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital, alongside Kotak PE and Axis Growth Avenues AIF – I. The Series F2 round also saw the participation of existing investors such as Zerodha’s Nithin & Nikhil Kamath, boAt’s Aman Gupta and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North.

The funds raised through this round will be utilised for investment in technological intervention that will help category development and improve overall customer experience. The company will also invest in strategic acquisition and widening and deepening the brand’s reach, an official release stated.

This round of fundraising comes just 6 months after the company became the first D2C (direct-to-consumer) unicorn in the country, Licious said in a statement.

The current round follows the gourmet meat delivery platform’s unicorn-making round of $52 Mn in October 2021. Previously, it had raised $192 Mn in its Series F round led by Temasek, Brunei Investment Agency and existing investors 3one4 Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, Vertex Growth Fund, and Vertex Ventures.

With this, Licious has raised a total of $360 Mn from multiple investors including the current round.

Adding this round, the startup has claimed to be the highest valued D2C brand in India. While its valuation is undisclosed, it is likely to have crossed $2 Bn; as the highest valued D2C unicorns in India include Peeyush Bhansal’s Lenskart valued at $2.5 Bn and FirstCry valued at $1.9 Bn. The Good Glamm Group at a valuation of $1.2 Bn, among others.

About the Company

Founded in 2015 by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious functions on the farm-to-fork business model. The startup owns the entire back-end supply chain, including stringent cold chain control, procurement, processing and storage. So that the products’ quality and freshness is maintained right from the initial stages to the time it reaches the customers.

In the fresh meat category, Licious specialises in chicken breast, chicken drumsticks, goat keema and lamb chops, among others. Besides this, Licious also offers a range of fish and seafood products, which include basa fillet, mackerel, sardines and prawns, etc.

Licious also deals in exotic meat varieties like turkey, blue crab, quail and Atlantic salmon. The startup also expanded its catalogue to include value-added products to its fresh meat and seafood portfolio with spreads, marinades and pickles.