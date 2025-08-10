The Afeela 1, the first car born from the Honda-Sony partnership, is no longer just a flashy CES concept. It’s now taking shape on the factory floor at Honda’s East Liberty plant in Ohio, with engineers sweating over every millimeter to make sure it’s built to an almost obsessive standard of precision.

From CES Stage to Factory Floor

When Sony Honda Mobility pulled the covers off the Afeela 1 at CES 2023, it felt like a bold tech-meets-mobility experiment. Two years later, it’s inching toward reality. You can reserve one now for $200, but it won’t be cheap. The entry-level Origin starts at $89,900, while the fully loaded Signature will set you back $102,900. The Signature arrives first in mid-2026, with the Origin following a little later.

Building It Like a Luxury Watch

Production images show a very Japanese approach to craftsmanship—panel gaps measured with custom tools, doors tested with precision jigs, even the paint finish perfected with automated sanding for a mirror-like shine. It’s clear Honda wants the build quality to match the tech story Sony is telling.

A Car That Thinks Like a Supercomputer

The Afeela 1 isn’t shy about its brains. Forty sensors—cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic—feed into an ECU capable of crunching 800 trillion operations per second. There’s active noise cancellation, a spatial audio system, and AI features that aim to make driving smarter and safer.

The Signature trim adds 21-inch wheels, a rear-seat entertainment setup, and a center camera-monitoring system. Inside, it feels more like a rolling cinema than a cabin. You get full-surround movie audio, high-fidelity music playback, and 3D-rendered navigation stretched across a dash-wide display. You can even change the wallpaper, tweak the cabin lighting, and choose how the e-motor sounds.

Power and Range

Two 241-horsepower electric motors power all four wheels, backed by a 91-kWh battery. The range? About 300 miles on a charge. It’ll accept up to 150 kW charging and can plug into Tesla’s NACS-equipped Superchargers, which is becoming a must-have feature for EV buyers.

The Price Problem

For all its technology, the Afeela 1’s price tag could be its biggest hurdle. Automotive analyst Karl Brauer says it’s an exciting showcase but not a mass-market play. “It’ll appeal to the same crowd shopping Lucids, Rivians, and Teslas,” he says. “For most people, it’s too expensive to be a real option.”

Not Just for the U.S.

The first Afeela 1s will hit California in 2026, then Japan later that year. Sony Honda Mobility is already teasing more models, so this may be just the opening act.

For now, the Afeela 1 feels like an ambitious statement: a car that’s equal parts precision engineering, entertainment system, and technology lab built to see how far people are willing to go for a smarter, more immersive drive.