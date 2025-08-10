Do you want to enjoy an evening of sprint car racing? Follow the guide to know how you can watch the Knoxville Nationals and enjoy the racing event. Here we will discuss all you need to know about the event, what it contains, and where you can watch it. So, let us begin.

About the Knoxville Nationals

The Knoxville Nationals is the most prestigious sprint car race in the world, which is held annually at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. Due to its popularity, it has also gotten the title of “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All” and draws top drivers from across the globe. The event spreads across the span of many days, with qualifying nights leading up to a massive Saturday finale. The format is unique, with drivers earning points each night to lock into the main event. It’s a true test of a driver’s skill with so many challenges that they have to cross. It is also packed with action, which keeps the fans on their toes. The atmosphere is electric, and the history is rich for the event, which makes it all the more amazing for all the racing enthusiasts.

How to watch Knoxville Nationals?

If you really want to watch the Knoxville Nationals, then you will have to go to DIRTvision. This is the platform that supports viewing the event. Here is all you need to know about it!

DIRTVision is the place to go if you want to watch this event

This is the official and primary place to stream the entire four-day event. While this is the stretch of the event, there is some level of decision that you can take. You can purchase a special pay-per-view package specifically for the Nationals, which gives you access to every single night of racing, including the championship finale. Just choose the payment method at checkout that you are most comfortable with.

Consider an annual subscription

Check out annual subscriptions if you’re a big fan of dirt track racing and plan to watch more events throughout the year. A DIRTVision annual subscription offers greater value than any pay per view thing. It includes the Knoxville Nationals and lots of other World of Outlaws and sprint car races.

Check the World of Outlaws website

Keep visiting the website to learn in detail about the event and where you can watch it. The official World of Outlaws site will have all the real-time information on where to watch and purchase your streaming package.

That is all you need to know if you want to watch the Knoxville Nationals. It’s a fun event with some crazy moments that you’ll remember for a long time. And if you are a racing fan, this may just be an excuse to go on a racing trance again.

Duration of the event

The event will be live from the 6th of August 2025 to 9th of August 2025, so basically three whole days. If you are watching it on the last day or so, you will still find the content to watch available on the platform. So hurry, and make sure you choose the subscription package that suits your needs the best.