AffDynasty Presents Instant Bitcoin Deposits

September 25th, 2020 San Jose – Costa Rica – With the last quarter of 2020 almost upon us, AffDynasty wants to remind all affiliates of one of the best advantages of being a member of any of its sites: with Instant Bitcoin Deposit. This efficient method allows for bettors to enjoy the best online casino entertainment with the safest and most efficient banking method right after completing their transaction – without any delays.

Members at Paradise 8, Cocoa Casino, This Is Vegas and Da Vinci’s Gold are now able to make use of this modern technology provided by NGT. Everyone is invited to enjoy the upcoming holidays in style, doing what they love the most without worrying about their personal information safety and going right from the cashier to the casino in a matter of seconds.

With Instant Bitcoin Deposits, players do not have to wait for their funds to be fully confirmed by the Blockchain Network before playing. Bettors can enjoy playing instantly with real cash, a huge variety of slots, classic table games like blackjack and roulette, video poker and other specialty games such as scratch cards and bingo. Furthermore, they can also play with live casino dealers with their Bitcoin deposits.

All AffDynasty sites reward players for their loyalty by offering exclusive bonuses and promotions for everyone using Instant Bitcoin Deposits. For example, those making their first Bitcoin deposit at any of the 4 sites will get a huge 300% Welcome bonus plus a 100% cashback after they use it up, allowing players to play much more for the same amount! Moreover, regular Bitcoin members get an additional 111% match bonus every week for each $20 deposit on their account, and exclusive cashback tokens of $70 and $200 if making 5 or more and 10 or more deposits respectively.

With Instant Bitcoin Deposits, AffDynasty aims to provide a smooth player experience for all members around the world and shows its commitment with the market’s latest technologies and trends. This gives AffDynasty the opportunity to keep growing and offering the safest and most convenient ways of handling funds to use them at the casino without any worries.

About AffDynasty

The AffDynasty Affiliate Program was created in 2019 to manage the affiliate operation for Cocoa Casino, This Is Vegas, Davinci’s Gold and Paradise 8 Casino.

This High-Powered team of affiliate and casino managers has key members, each with over 20 years of experience in the online casino industry, and with impeccable track records with affiliates and players. Hence the name AffDynasty.