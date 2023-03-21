According to a recent announcement, Argentine Tax Authority AFIP detects irregularities in 184 tax statements, including digital wallets and crypto. These taxpayers did not include their wallet holdings in the 2021 tax statement, leaving over 7 million USD worth of assets unregistered. Therefore, Argentina’s government has been seen increasing its scrutiny of digital wallets.

AFIP find out irregularities in tax statements

The Tax Authority of Argentina AFIP has ramped up its vigilance for tax statements that consist of crypto and digital wallets. Recently, the authority announced that they had discovered multiple irregularities, including at least 180+ taxpayers who failed to refer their digital and crypto holdings in their tax statements.

These tax statements, corresponding to the fiscal year 2021, involve a difference of more than 7 million USD in unregistered assets, which the taxpayers must pay according to the existing estate taxes rules.

The Tax Authority of Argentina explained that this was the result of cross-referencing the taxpayer data with the information available in the institutions’ databases, which lets them know that some individuals underreported their holdings in cryptocurrency and digital wallets. At the same time, many did not report their holdings.

Exchanges can be helpful

Recently, Argentine Tax Authority AFIP detects irregularities in 184 tax statements, including digital wallets and crypto. The authority’s findings have been possible due to the information the digital wallet providers and crypto exchanges must deliver to the institution to comply with the national laws. Part of this information is delivered, including the ID data of the owners of the accounts, their account balances and a detailed list of movements.

According to an analyst, while many users have moved their online transactions to peer-to-peer exchanges, the expected movement of funds and the amounts rolled can also bring the attention of AFIP to them.

Roberto Sanchez of PWC Argentina told Iproup about the rise in this kind of transaction. He said that throughout the year, due to the increase in transactions and variations in valuations, users prefer to operate through P2P platforms which have visibly multiplied.

However, this is not the first time that the Tax Authority of Argentina has notified taxpayers about irregularities in their statements. As per the reports, the institutions notified almost 4,000 citizens about discrepancies related to crypto holdings in October, allowing them to amend their statements.

