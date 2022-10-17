After a Flurry of Homage Posts, Cartoon Network Responded, “We’re not Dead.”

Since the news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros. broke, the internet has been ablaze with postings and memes. Although it was a merger, a sizeable portion of the online community believed it to be the death of Cartoon Network as most of us knew it, and as a result, a flood of homage posts began to appear.

The studio has already clarified on Twitter that it will remain open for business. On Saturday, Cartoon Network’s official Twitter account responded to the rumours going around with a witty comment.

“We aren’t dead, you guys; we’re just turning 30. To our supporters: We’re not leaving. We have been and always will be your source for popular, cutting-edge cartoons We’ll have more soon!” Observe the tweet.

As soon as the studio cleared the room, delighted online users shared their joy. a user tweeted, “elated to learn. Please do not allow selfish corporate sell outs looking for a payday to invade and contaminate your unadulterated sense of creativity and ferocious passion. Fire Zazlav as well.”

Another person continued, “But folks in animation were trying to convey this but panic-inducing tweets were getting viral instead.”

According to WION, Warner Bros. formally confirmed on Tuesday that 125 jobs, or 26% of their workforce, will be lost across scripted, non-scripted, and ongoing programmes.

Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network’s merger, according to studio CEO Channing Dungey, could have more consequences than they had anticipated.

In a nutshell, the Cartoon Network name is still used, albeit under the Warner Bros. label. Only Warner Bros. officials, however, have the authority to say whether the brand will continue to exist in the future.