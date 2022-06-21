After Embracing Crypto Payments, Tag Heuer Now Focuses on NFTs

Customers of Tag Heuer may now pay for premium items using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies. The collaboration that existed between the two companies was the driving force behind the successful completion of this mission. At this time, the service is only available to customers located in the United States who make their purchases via the US-based website of the firm.

According to a press release that was published not too long ago, the firm has lately been working on an NFT reader that is anticipated to be released shortly. This was described by the corporation as “another aggressive step into the field of Web3.” Customers will be able to exhibit their non-fungible tokens, and those tokens will be safeguarded by verified proof of ownership if the capacity is made accessible. Customers will be able to show their tokens if the capacity is made available. Yes, so long as this choice is easily available.

According to the company, for users to send multiple NFTs, all they need to do is connect their phones to the capabilities that are provided. In addition to showing the time and date, the face of the watch is also able to show digital artworks. If a sufficient number of users want it, well-known bitcoin wallets such as Metamask and Ledger Live could simply include this capability.

At some time in the not too distant future, digital collectibles will come to constitute a significant portion of the market for bitcoin. As a direct consequence of this innovation, brand-new software programs will become available at some point in the not too distant future. Tag Heuer has issued an official statement in which it lauds the initiative and makes the prediction that digital artifacts will one day constitute a major portion of the market for bitcoins.

Prada, an additional well-known fashion and luxury brand, has only lately begun using non-fungible tokens in its operations. The previous several months have seen an unprecedented rise in popularity of this fashion trend. A new NFT product line that is built on Ethereum’s blockchain was only just introduced by the Italian company. In preparation for the upcoming 2019 campaign, we have curated a selection of shirts that do not make any distinctions regarding the wearer’s gender.

Prada has stated that consumers who purchase genuine Prada clothing will get a digital collectible as a token of their appreciation from the company. In this particular instance, the item of clothing will be embroidered with a number so that it may be used to identify the wearer.