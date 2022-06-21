Snoop Dogg files 2 NFT and Metaverse-related trademark

An effort has recently been made by Snoop Dogg, an American singer, and songwriter, to broaden the reach of his influence into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse sectors.

Calvin Broadus, better known by his stage as Snoop Dogg, applied for trademarks UNCLE SNOOP and UNCLE SNOOP’S on June 14 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the United States. Calvin Broadus is the true name of Snoop Dogg.

Licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis tweeted about the pending application on June 20th. ‘ There will be token markets for non-fungible tokens in addition to digital products like clothes, hats, and shoes as part of the effort, according to the tweet. In addition, non-fungible tokens will be supported under the program.

Provided the proposal is accepted, the performer may sell things like hemp cigarettes and energy drinks in exchange for NFT tokens, which can be exchanged for digital or real goods.

Early on, Snoop Dogg engaged with a varied set of developers on the development of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.

His Ethereum-based initiatives include The Sandbox and Clay Nation, where he has contributed, as well as Bored Ape Yacht Club, where he holds non-fungible tokens (NFTs). His other interests include Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs.

It’s critical to stress the fact that nontraditional sources of income, or NFTs, allow artists to make a living in ways that aren’t typical (streaming profits). Musicians and other creative professionals may now determine their rates, distribute royalties, and build meaningful relationships with their fans thanks to the advent of blockchain technology.

The musician isn’t the first high-profile sportsman to express an interest in the metaverse. Kevin Durant, the NBA All-Star presently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, was previously claimed by Finbold to have entered the National Football League’s region (NFL). Durant does not have an agent at this moment.

Because of this, Durant created a total of 26 apps for the NFT and metaverse as a direct result of this. In addition to buying and selling media backed by non-fungible tokens, fans may also swap these assets on a variety of exchanges for these assets, including non-fungible media and crypto-collectibles.

Even though in the NFT market, people control the program and have total creative power, large businesses across the world are coming to embrace it as a means of communicating with their fan groups. It’s no secret that the English Premier League (EPL), one of the world’s most popular sports leagues, has generated several digital goods. Tokens, virtual mementos, and digital trade cards are all examples of this.