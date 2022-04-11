After Flipkart announced a massive price cut, you can get an iPhone SE for under Rs 20,000. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

With the send-off of the new iPhone SE 3 on March 8, a few existing iPhones’ costs have seen a monstrous cost drop. From iPhone 13 to iPhone SE 2020, iStore India as well as other online business sites are offering a powerful markdown on the iPhone’s current model. The send-off of the iPhone SE 3 on March 8 has set out freedom for reasonable iPhone purchasers to look at the iPhone SE, which was sent off in 2020.

The iPhone SE 2020 Red is presently accessible at just Rs. 29.999 on Flipkart. The web-based business monster is offering an Instant rebate of 33% on the 128GB variation of iPhone SE Red. In addition, you can likewise profit from invigorating trade offers and cashback offers on the acquisition of the iPhone SE 2020 with specific agreements applied. Look at the iPhone SE 2020 arrangements and limits on Flipkart here

The cell phone monster that has shunned the number game most frequently battled by its Android counterparts is without equal. Its perfect cameras and exceptionally proficient UI keep on making it one of the most-wanted cell phones in India and all over the planet.

All things considered, there is uplifting news for everybody intending to purchase their first iPhone as you might have the option to pick the Apple iPhone SE for as low as Rs 17,4999. Since the time of the send-off of the iPhone SE 2022, internet business goliaths Amazon and Flipkart are flooding shoppers with arrangements and limits on iPhone SE 2020.

The current market cost of the iPhone SE 2020 is Rs 39,900 and Flipkart is offering a 23 per cent rebate bringing it down to Rs 30,499. What’s more, top everything, one can cut the cost further down.

Flipkart is likewise offering a trade plot for the iPhone SE 2020. The e-rear is presenting Rs 13,000 on the trading of old cell phones. With the 23% markdown and the trade conspire, one can get the iPhone for just Rs 17, 499. This is a take bargain for that large number of iPhone admirers who have been yearning to change to iOS from Android.

iPhone SE 2020 determinations

The iPhone SE 2020 comes in three capacity variations 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The cell phone parades a 4.7-inch Retina HD show with a 12MP back camera and a 7MP front camera. The gadget is fueled by an A13 Bionic Chip with a third Gen Neural Engine Processor. iPhone SE 2020 is water and residue safe for as long as 30 minutes with IP67 appraisals. The cell phone can do quick charge and remote accusing works of Qi chargers (these are sold independently).

The iPhone SE 64GB model is estimated at Rs 39,900, the 128GB model is evaluated at Rs 44, 900, and the 256GB model comes at Rs 54,900. Flipkart offers a 21 per cent rebate on the 128GB model and a 17 per cent off on the 256GB variation. In the meantime, the iPhone SE (2022) was sent off in March this year at the ‘Look Performance’ occasion. Notwithstanding the A15 Bionic Chip, the third era SE includes a comparable plan to the 2020 model.