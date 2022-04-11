How to turn on profile view on TikTok

Recently, there have been bits of hearsay that TikTok is dealing with once again introducing the profile view history element to its application. The component is accessible to certain clients as of now, truth be told. Assuming that you are one of those clients, this article will give you a little understanding of how to turn on the profile view history on TikTok.

So if you want to be aware on the off chance that your ex or crush is following you on TikTok, read on. Additionally, we will let you know how to follow your ex or crush suddenly. Continue to peruse!

Will You See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile?

Indeed, you can see who saw your TikTok profile. However, not every person.

TikTok had the profile seen included previously, in any case, around mid-2020, the organization eliminated this component from their application. Furthermore, prepare to be blown away. The component is back!

As of late, a few clients have detailed that the profile view history highlight is currently accessible on their dashboard. Nonetheless, the component isn’t accessible for each client and there hasn’t been any authority word from the organization about this element being back.

Likely, TikTok is trying the component at present and they will presumably carry it out to every one of the clients before very long. While it gives off an impression of being uplifting news to certain individuals, a few clients (stalkers) are stressed over it.

What is Profile View History Feature?

Assuming you have been considering how to see who saw your TikTok profile in 2022, fortune has smiled on you. The profile sees include permits clients to see who saw their profile in the beyond 30 days. Simply turn the component on and it will let you know who follows your TikTok. Even though regardless whether this is something worth being thankful for, is not yet clear.

Whenever somebody sneaks around on your profile, TikTok will send you a warning to illuminate you that somebody saw your profile. You can see the rundown of individuals who visited your profile in the warning tab.

This is an incredible element since it gives you a brief look into whether your folks are observing you or your ex is following you. Nonetheless, you need to expressly turn this element on to get the profile view warnings.

How to Turn on Profile View History on TikTok?

So you’re interested to realize who saw your TikTok profile huh? All things considered, it is exceptionally simple to turn on the profile view history on TikTok. If you’re one of the fortunate clients who have this component at the present moment, this is the way to turn on profile view history on TikTok:

Open TikTok and tap on the Profile symbol. Tap the eye symbol situated on the top bar. Hit Turn on to permit profile view history. That’s it! You have effectively turned on the profile view history highlight.

You can see who saw your TikTok profile by tapping the eye symbol in your profile tab. Assuming that you tap it, you will be taken to the guests’ set of experiences page where every one of your stalkers dwells. Investigate them.

It’s worth focusing on that assuming you have your profile view include switched off, you will not be appearing throughout the entire existence of the individual you are following. You will not have the option to see the rundown of individuals who are following you. All good, correct?

How to Turn off Profile View History on TikTok?

Presently, how about we perceive how to switch off profile sees on TikTok, so you can follow your ex or crush secretly. This is the way to switch off profile view history on TikTok:

Tap the profile symbol. Click on the eye symbol situated on the top bar. Tap the Gear symbol to see the choices. Toggle off Profile view history, and you are protected.

This way you can see somebody’s TikTok profile without them knowing.