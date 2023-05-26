AI chatbot ‘Tako’ gets tested by Tiktok in the Philippines

According to TikTok, Tako is created to help users discover “entertaining and inspiring content” on the video streaming app.

An Israel-based app intelligence Watchful Technologies also informed earlier on Thursday that it had found Tako on some versions of the TikTok app on Apple Inc mobile devices.

Screenshots and video shared by Watchful with a media company displayed the chatbot featuring eminently on the app’s interface as a ghost-shaped icon, which users can tap while watching videos to have text-based conversations and get assistance in finding desired content.

Last month, it was reported by U.S. media outlets that TikTok was conducting trials with a generative AI tool to allow users to create avatars. TikTok’s parent ByteDance, based in China, is working on a large AI model, as reported by the Chinese media, but right now, it does not offer any AI chatbot features on its Chinese counterpart of TikTok, Douyin.

In April, a disclosure filed with the U.S. patent and trademark office showed that TikTok had proposed a trademark application for “TikTok Tako” in categories that constituted “computer software for the artificial production of human speech and text”.

When asked about Tako, the company’s spokesperson said that the social media platform was always experimenting with new technology.