AI-Generated Drake and The Weeknd Track Ineligible for Grammy Consideration

The ongoing saga of the AI-generated song, designed to mimic the styles of The Weeknd and Drake, has hit a significant roadblock. Following the statement by the head of the Grammys, it now seems that the track titled “Heart on My Sleeve” is facing disqualification. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, took to Instagram to clarify the song’s eligibility. Initially, Mason Jr. had stated in an interview with The New York Times that the song was “absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.” However, in a recent Instagram video posted last Friday, he revealed that the song is, in fact, not eligible for consideration in the upcoming Grammy voting cycle.

The reason behind this disqualification stems from the fact that, although a human indeed wrote the song, it was found that the likenesses of Drake and The Weeknd’s voices were used without legal authorization or clearance from these artists. Consequently, “Heart on My Sleeve” has been disqualified from the categories it was submitted for, namely “Song of the Year” and “Best Rap Song.”

AI’s Impact on Music: Emulating Artists’ Voices

Earlier this summer, Mason Jr. announced new guidelines for the Recording Academy’s treatment of AI-generated music submissions. Mason Jr. emphasized that only compositions where humans have made significant contributions will be eligible for awards. For instance, in categories like Song of the Year, most of the nominated songs must be the work of human creators rather than being primarily generated by text-based AI tools like ChatGPT or various music-generating apps that have become increasingly common. Ghostwriter977, being a human writer, theoretically stands a chance of winning the award, as opposed to AI systems or artists like The Weeknd or Drake. However, it remains uncertain how Grammy voters would react if a computer-generated composition were to spoof one of their own. Nevertheless, in Ghostwriter977’s case, they will not be eligible for an award this time around.

Recently, it has come to light that the realm of music has not been immune to the influence of computer programs that impersonate artists. Ghostwriter977, for instance, took to Twitter to reveal a fascinating endeavour where they crafted a song that emulated the distinctive voices of 21 Savage and Travis Scott. What’s truly astonishing is the level of accuracy achieved in replicating their vocal styles.

AI-Generated Music: A Growing Concern in the Music Industry

Simultaneously, there has been a disconcerting trend where counterfeit Frank Ocean tracks have been circulating online, often touted as unreleased leaks. However, it has been revealed that these tracks were, in fact, generated by artificial intelligence (AI) rather than originating from the artist himself. This raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology in the music industry.

To counteract this emerging issue, Universal Music Group has taken a proactive stance by urging streaming services to implement measures that prevent AI from gaining access to music data. Their goal is to curtail the proliferation of AI systems trained to mimic the sounds of popular musicians. Such impersonation threatens the authenticity of the music industry and raises questions about intellectual property rights and artistic integrity.

More recently, Spotify, a leading music streaming platform, has purged thousands of AI-generated songs from its service. This move highlights the seriousness of the issue and Spotify’s commitment to maintaining its platform’s integrity and protecting the musicians’ artistic identity.

As technology advances, the music industry must remain vigilant in safeguarding against the misuse of AI in creating counterfeit music. Striking a balance between innovation and preserving the genuine artistic expressions of musicians is crucial to maintaining the authenticity and quality of the music we all enjoy.