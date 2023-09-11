Lawsuit Alleges 68 Jet Engines, Including Those on Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 Planes, Fitted with Counterfeit Components

CFM International Inc. has revealed that 68 jet engines have been equipped with spare parts supported by fraudulent documentation from a lesser-known UK-based supplier, indicating the potential use of counterfeit components on certain older-model aircraft. This discovery came to light within a lawsuit filed by the General Electric Co. and Safran SA joint venture in the UK against the privately held AOG Technics Ltd, as stated by CFM. The lawsuit’s objective is to obtain an injunction compelling AOG to furnish additional information to assist the aviation industry in identifying suspect components.

A spokesperson for CFM emphasized, “Safety is our first priority, and we are taking aggressive legal action against AOG Technics to accelerate the industry’s ability to identify parts sold by this third party with falsified documentation.”

At the time of this request, representatives from AOG were unavailable for immediate comment.

The Aviation Industry’s Response to the AOG Counterfeit Parts Crisis

The recent developments shed light on the potential extent of older Airbus SE A320 and Boeing Co. 737 aircraft that may have been equipped with spare parts allegedly supplied by London-based AOG with counterfeit airworthiness records. It remains uncertain whether additional aircraft engines may have been affected by the use of unauthorized replacement parts.

European aviation regulators have conducted investigations revealing that AOG had provided parts for repairing CFM56 engines, which happen to be the world’s best-selling turbines, with falsified documentation, as reported by Bloomberg News last week.

The emergence of unverified parts has created significant concerns within the aviation industry, where rigorous verification processes are essential to ensure the safety of aircraft. Without proper assurance, it becomes impossible to gauge the reliability of uncertified components when subjected to operational stress.

In response, regulators, airlines, and other industry stakeholders have been meticulously reviewing their records to identify and locate the suspect components that were distributed by AOG, an obscure supplier that is at the centre of this crisis. It’s worth noting that AOG does not have any direct affiliations with CFM or its partners.

Up to this point, CFM and GE Aerospace have identified a total of 78 documents that they allege to be falsified. These documents cover 52 different CFM56 engine part numbers and include two counterfeit records related to CF6 components.

Crucially, it’s important to highlight that the companies involved have reported no incidents linked to the suspect parts.

Collaborative Response to Falsified Turbine Blade Documentation Strengthens Aviation Safety and Integrity

Earlier this week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) made a significant revelation pertaining to the aviation industry. According to their findings, certain components crucial to an aircraft’s propulsion system, specifically turbine blades, were discovered to have been accompanied by falsified documentation.

In light of this development, it is important to note that CFM, a key player in the aviation sector, has shown unwavering commitment to collaborating with aviation regulatory authorities throughout their investigations into AOG Technics. This cooperation underscores their dedication to upholding the highest standards of safety and integrity within the industry.

Furthermore, CFM is actively working alongside its customers to thoroughly assess the authenticity of the documentation associated with parts they have obtained, whether directly or indirectly, from AOG Technics. This diligent approach is a testament to their commitment to ensuring that all components and materials used in aviation are of the utmost quality and meet the stringent safety standards demanded by the industry.

In summary, discovering turbine blades with forged documentation has triggered a collaborative effort between CFM, regulatory bodies, and their customers to ensure the aviation sector maintains its reputation for safety, reliability, and transparency. The emphasis placed on authenticity and compliance underscores the industry’s dedication to the safety of passengers and the integrity of aviation operations.