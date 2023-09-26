AI-generated fake naked photos of young girls spark rage in a small Spanish town

In the serene landscape of southern Spain, nestled within the heart of Almendralejo, a close-knit community has been deeply unsettled by a distressing and unsettling event. Recent reports from the reputable publication El País have brought to light a disconcerting misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, causing a ripple effect of concern and alarm throughout the town. At the core of this disturbing incident are AI-generated images that infringe upon the privacy and innocence of young girls. These images, originally sourced from the social media accounts of these individuals, depicted them in completely modest and appropriate attire. However, a malevolent AI application exploited these innocent photographs, distorting and transforming them into explicit and compromising images, a violation of trust and decency.

The aftermath of this violation has sent shockwaves through Almendralejo, particularly affecting the students and families in the town’s middle schools. The invasion of privacy and the subsequent circulation of these doctored images have inflicted lasting wounds, not only on the victims but on the entire community’s psyche. Families, educators, and local authorities are coming together to confront this distressing incident, offering crucial assistance to those affected and their families during this challenging period.

How deepfakes are being used to exploit and abuse young girls

This incident has triggered urgent community discussions about the responsible and ethical use of AI-generated things. It highlights the need for stricter safeguards to protect individuals, especially youth, in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. The goal is to prevent such violations by collectively upholding ethics and enhancing vigilance.

The deepfake issue gained widespread attention via Euronews, spotlighting an AI-powered app called Clothoff. This app enabled the creation of explicit images of girls without their consent, raising serious concerns. More than 20 girls, aged 11 to 17, from a town in western Spain (Extremadura) were identified as victims.

Dr. Miriam Al Adib, a prominent figure and concerned mother, shed light on this distressing matter using her social media platform. Through an Instagram video, she shared her daughter’s dismay and detailed how a picture of her daughter was manipulated to falsely appear unclothed. Shockingly, this malicious act targeted her daughter and many others.

AI-generated deepfakes used to exploit and abuse young girls in Spain

One of the girls confided in her mother, revealing that the manipulation was carried out using an artificial intelligence app, leaving her frightened. This revelation exposed that several girls had fallen victim to this invasive violation of privacy. To support the affected victims, parents initiated a WhatsApp group to provide assistance and comfort during this challenging time.

María Blanco Rayo, a mother of a 14-year-old, shared with BBC News the distressing impact the images had on the girls. Some of them were deeply affected, to the point where they were afraid to even leave their homes.

In her Instagram post’s caption, Al Adib expressed her concern about the current situation, emphasizing that it was imperative for everyone to come together to enact change. She conveyed a strong belief that the current circumstances were not sustainable, stating a collective resolve to intervene and bring about a halt to the ongoing situation.

The case at hand has revealed at least ten individuals suspected of involvement, a shocking revelation is that some of these individuals are as young as 13 years old or even younger. Remarkably, the law in Spain dictates that children under the age of 14 cannot be held criminally accountable, further emphasizing the need for societal action and structural reform.

The Spanish national police force, known as la Policía Naciónal, remains steadfast in their ongoing investigation, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring justice and addressing the complex elements of this distressing case.