In today’s innovation landscape, the lines between artificial intelligence and deep technology are rapidly blurring. No longer operating in separate silos, the two are now intersecting in meaningful ways—especially among startups in the latest cohort of Conquest, BITS Pilani’s flagship startup accelerator. These ventures combine technical strength with practical vision, setting a new benchmark for infrastructure innovation in India. They’re not just building tools; they’re redefining what’s possible—both in boardrooms and on the ground.

Intelligence as Architecture: Business Infra That Learns and Leads

Imagine a world where decision-making isn’t slowed by scattered data, manual processes, or outdated systems. A new generation of AI-first infra startups is building just that—an intelligent, responsive layer across businesses.

Adaapt AI is bringing structure to digital chaos. By unifying scattered enterprise data into role-specific views, it removes friction from day-to-day decisions. Whether it’s streamlining insurance processing at hospitals like Apollo or enabling cross-functional clarity, Adaapt acts as a real-time operating layer for teams to act faster and smarter.

Infloso AI answers one of the most critical business questions today—not just “What does the data say?” but “What do I do next?” Its AI marketer, Molly, goes beyond dashboards to learn, predict, and execute full campaigns. For smaller teams, it’s a force multiplier. Their impact is already global: from winning the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 award to being featured in Accel’s list of fastest-growing AI startups.

Stackvoice bridges a surprisingly overlooked gap: the divide between traditional phone systems and modern AI-powered conversations. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) fuses voice and context, enabling faster, more intuitive customer service. With expertise across telecom and AI, Stackvoice isn’t just iterating on voice tech—it’s rearchitecting it.

Together, these companies are not just digitizing enterprise functions—they’re building the neural networks of next-gen organizations.

When Intelligence Gets Real: The DeepTech Bridge

But what happens when AI steps out of the enterprise and into the physical world—where lives, safety, and systems depend on precision? That’s where DeepTech comes in.

Inferigence Quotient Ltd, led by Dr. Neeta Trivedi, brings decades of defense and aerospace expertise to build AI-powered unmanned aerial systems that think for themselves. Their drones identify risks, navigate in real-time, and support high-stakes missions with full autonomy. Backed by four iDEX wins, MEITY and DST funding, and global deployment experience, Inferigence is turning Indian deep tech into a trusted global force.

DTRI is solving one of the most critical challenges in this space: communication. Their AI-powered, software-defined radios ensure drones and other autonomous systems stay securely connected—even when public networks fail. Built by veterans from Qualcomm and Intel, DTRI’s resilient systems have been deployed in defense, disaster relief, and remote operations. The technology enables secure, adaptive communication for environments where failure is not an option.

Both startups illustrate that when AI and DeepTech meet, the result isn’t just smarter devices—it’s sovereign, high-trust infrastructure with real-world resilience.

Why This Matters — and What’s Next

Startups like Adaapt, Infloso, Stackvoice, Inferigence, and DTRI are proving that India’s future infrastructure isn’t just about machines and code. It’s about building systems that think, adapt, and endure—whether in hospitals, boardrooms, or border zones.

The online phase of Conquest is currently in motion, featuring intensive mentorship and founder support. Up next is the offline leg — where selected startups will come together for in-person sessions, culminating in Demo Day this August.



To stay updated or learn more, visit Conquest’s official website.