The past week in artificial intelligence has been marked by new funding deals, product updates, and rising tensions around usability and control. Major players including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba have all made announcements that reflect the growing competition in this field. From new models and tools to funding efforts and product rollouts, these developments suggest increasing commercial and technological stakes for companies invested in AI research and applications.

OpenAI Seeks New Funding at $300 Billion Valuation

OpenAI is reportedly seeking fresh funding that would value the company at $300 billion. This follows a major $40 billion investment round led by SoftBank in April 2025. The current round is said to be led by Dragoneer Investment Group, contributing $8.3 billion. This funding aims to support OpenAI’s long-term plans, including the $500 billion Stargate project and continued model development. Despite an expected $5 billion loss in 2025, OpenAI’s user base continues to grow, with over 500 million users each week and an annual revenue of $13 billion. The company’s move to a for-profit model, which has faced legal scrutiny from Elon Musk, remains a key topic of debate as investors like Microsoft and Blackstone continue to show support. However, OpenAI faces increasing pressure from rivals, high operating costs, and legal challenges.

Microsoft Introduces Copilot Mode in Edge Browser

Microsoft made headlines this week by adding a new feature called Copilot Mode to its Edge browser. Released on July 28, 2025, this mode is designed to assist users while browsing by analysing open tabs and supporting more advanced questions. Microsoft has already invested heavily in AI this year, with a $30 billion spend in the first quarter alone. This latest move is seen as a way to offer deeper integration of its AI systems into everyday tools, while maintaining access to OpenAI’s technology. While some users on X have praised the innovation, others have questioned its usefulness during daily browsing.

Anthropic’s Claude Faces Rate Limit Backlash

Anthropic also drew attention by imposing rate limits on users of its Claude model, a decision that was not well received by many developers. Announced on July 28, this move was said to help manage computing costs, which have risen sharply as Anthropic tries to compete with OpenAI. While the model’s voice features and reasoning skills have been appreciated, the limits have made development work harder for many users. Anthropic is reportedly looking for investment from Gulf States, suggesting financial stress as it tries to stay competitive.

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro Enhances AI Search

Google launched the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the UK this week, introducing more advanced features for users of its AI search tools. The model allows for more complex queries with better handling of subjects such as coding, science, and mathematics. With a token window of one million, Gemini 2.5 Pro is also being integrated into Google AI Studio and is expected to be included in Vertex AI. Although many users on X welcomed the update, some expressed frustration over its availability compared to free alternatives. Reports also mentioned that Google’s AI teams are now working 60-hour weeks, suggesting high internal pressure to maintain momentum.

Alibaba Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses

On the hardware front, Alibaba launched its first AI-powered smart glasses on July 28. The product uses the company’s Qwen2 model and offers real-time assistance through wearable technology. This release shows Alibaba’s interest in consumer AI devices, joining companies like Meta that are also exploring hardware. While some social media users appreciated the innovation, questions were raised about privacy and battery life.

Z.ai’s GLM-4.5 Boosts Open-Source AI

In another release, Z.ai introduced the GLM-4.5 model, an open-source alternative to some of the larger private models. It is designed to run efficiently on single GPUs and has been praised by developers for its accessibility. Though it brings more competition to major companies, there are concerns about safety and possible misuse.

Altogether, the week saw steady developments in funding, product rollouts, and debates around access, cost, and control. The field continues to attract both excitement and caution, with commercial players pushing ahead while users and developers raise important concerns.