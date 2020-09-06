AI sports startup Mustard raises $1.7 million

Posture is one of the most important in sports and should always be maintained. The AI sports startup Mustard will use AI to analyse the poses and mechanics of athletes using their app. And offer measures to rectify any issues. Mustard aims to grab a market share of the enormous sports industry.

The startup recently raised a funding of $1.7 million led by Shasta Ventures, Intersect VC and many other angel investors. The company’s app mainly uses the camera of smartphones to track the sport activities of its users. They analyse the recorded data using AI and provide effective solutions to correct issues.

Goals of the Company

Sports mentorship is very costly all around. AI sports startup Mustard co-founder Tom House says that they wanted to provide a very cost-effective quality solution to help athletes or anyone in general with their physical activity. He said:

“Too many kids miss out on the power of play and the many physical and mental benefits of sports—studies show that 70% of kids stop playing sports by the age of 13 due to cost and lack of access to quality coaching. Mustard offers every kid access to the same coaching programs and extensive biomechanical analysis used by the best athletes in the world, and the same personalized training protocols that I use with the Hall of Famers I see in person”

Reports by Techcrunch say that “The product will be entirely free at first” as told by Rocky Collis, CEO of the startup. This will ensure that more users start using the app. And then over time, the company will keep adding features for its premium users. These features might be offered as a membership to the app.

If you are into sports, then you might see the value of the app. I feel the app being completely free to use, will turn a lot of heads. Will you be interested in using it to improve your posture/mechanics? Do let us know in the comments below. If you found our content informative, do like and share with your friends.

