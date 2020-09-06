Harraj s lamba

‘A professional level Bodybuilder and an entrepreneur in the field of professional body building and enhancement supplements industry. Started his career after High School he started with utmost dedication and a zest for becoming a professional Athlete. Thereby, successfully becoming the first Indian representing India, in Super League, Las Vegas, USA. Eventually started his entrepreneurial journey with a global brand called ENHANCED ATHLETE (EA), headed by his mentors Dr. Tony Hugh (Founder, EA) & Aaron Reed (world’s tallest bodybuilder). Under the esteemed guidance of these pioneers of the industry, he has successfully established a network Pan India & Today he’s Face of ENHANCED ATHLETE INDIA.

Stay swell & swoll my friends of freedom.

I.G – @enhancedathlete.india,

I.G. @_harraj_s_lamba

I.G. @drtonyhuge