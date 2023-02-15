Air India seals world’s biggest aviation deal

By ordering 470 passenger jets from American aircraft producer Boeing and French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Tata Group-owned Air India has successfully executed the largest commercial airline deal in history.

The landmark agreement enhances India’s status as a growing commercial aircraft leader on the international stage.

Furthermore, it has promoted Air India towards the group of ambitious international airlines, which is a much-needed achievement for a nation where the aviation industry is rising dramatically.

The Tata Group’s desire to aggressively increase its presence in the aviation industry and compete with both foreign and domestic competition is proven by its commitment to acquiring approximately 500 aircraft for Air India.

How did Air India seal the record deal?

After months of secret negotiations held close to Britain’s Buckingham Palace, the historic aircraft deal was signed, according to media outlet Reuters, which spoke with those who participated in the negotiations.

Only on Tuesday, as officials praised the deal in a diplomatic hug between the top G20 countries, was confidentially withdrawn. Although being a major win for the Tata Group, which only recently recovered ownership of Air India, the declaration was kept confidential.

The agreement has been in process for more than a year, based on one of the sources who contacted Reuters. The agreements began during the summer of last year and went on until just before Christmas, when general terms were attained, according to the document.

It also mentioned that the St. James’ Court, a posh Victorian hotel nearer to Buckingham Palace in London’s West End, served as the center of the negotiations.

Over many days at a time, negotiators from Air India, prominent aircraft manufacturers, and engine manufacturers camped out in the Tata-owned hotel and adjacent rooms.

All involved parties wanted to strengthen their position in the rapidly expanding Indian aviation industry, which has witnessed several carrier plans for expansion come and go.

The agreement gave Boeing the potential to recover momentum over Airbus in the single-aisle aircraft market in the country.

On the other hand, Airbus sought a greater proportion of the competitive rival’s industry for wide-body planes. The agreement was smoothed out among the two plane makers, though.

Nipun Aggarwal, the chief commercial and transformation officer of Air India, and Yogesh Agarwal, the head of aircraft operations, handled the negotiations.

The sellers continuously pumped out fresh “best offers” while being fueled by room service as the talks frequently went late into the evening.

“Air India negotiated hard and the team is very sharp despite having no prior aviation experience. They compare with some of the best dealmakers in the business,” a person involved in the negotiations told Reuters.

Another person said the Air India negotiators were “methodical, tough, and very sophisticated”.

A magnificent supper at Quilon, an Indian restaurant with a Michelin star in St. James’ Court that is well-known for its seafood and coastal dishes from regions like Goa and Kerala, marked the conclusion of the discussions in London.

Biggest gainer from landmark aviation deal:

In the aviation sector, every aircraft sale focuses primarily on the planemaker, however, engines frequently play an important role and can accelerate or slow down the bigger deal.

It has been discovered that the agreement was initially supposed to be unveiled on the anniversary of Tata Group’s purchase of Air India, but it was stalled because of difficult negotiations with engine manufacturers.

According to sources who spoke to the media organization, General Electric was the greatest overall winner from the agreement. Its CFM joint venture with Safran won the premium engine contracts, defeating Raytheon-owned rival Pratt & Whitney on Airbus A320neos. Additionally benefiting from the purchase of 40 Airbus A350s is Rolls-Royce.

Researchers claimed that although the historic agreement, Air India still has a long road ahead to go before it will be considered a productive airline. To commence with, it needs efficiency improvements and service to seriously dent the powerfully established centers of Doha and Dubai.

In the meantime, dealmakers will continue to be attracted to India due to its possibilities as a rapidly expanding airline industry; according to CAPA India, IndiGo is considering placing its own order for 500 aircraft.