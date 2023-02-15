Shoichiro Toyoda, Former CEO of Toyota, Passes Away at 97

Shoichiro Toyoda, the former CEO of Toyota Motor Corp and son of the company’s founder, passed away at the age of 97.

His contributions to the Japanese automaker were significant, including overseeing its expansion into US manufacturing, the introduction of the luxury Lexus brand and the innovative Prius hybrid vehicle, and the establishment of a new quality control model in manufacturing.

Furthermore, Shoichiro’s legacy is deeply intertwined with Toyota’s success as the world’s top automaker, which he played a pivotal role in achieving. His death occurred shortly after his son Akio Toyoda, the current CEO, announced his resignation as president and transition to chairman.

Shoichiro’s dedication to engineering was unwavering, as he never forgot his father’s advice that “an engineer belongs on the factory floor.” In recognition of his contributions, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, praised Toyoda’s significant influence on Toyota’s growth and success.

Shoichiro Toyoda’s passing marks the end of an era for Toyota, as his leadership and engineering expertise played a critical role in the automaker’s rise to prominence and continued success.

Shoichiro’s carrier progression at Toyoda

Shoichiro Toyoda’s career at Toyota began with inspecting defective cars that had been returned. However, he soon rose to become one of the executives responsible for implementing the company’s new quality control system based on the ideas of American professor William Deming. This system transformed Toyota’s corporate culture by encouraging workers to contribute suggestions to improve production and reduce defects.

Toyoda’s contributions were recognized when he was named managing director of Toyota in 1961 for his work on quality, and he later served as chairman from 1992 to 1999. He also played a crucial role in Japanese business lobbying as the head of Keidanren from 1994 to 1998, advocating for deregulation and corporate tax cuts.

Although Toyoda made a serious misjudgment by recommending the exports of the underpowered Crown car, he learned from his mistakes and became determined to develop high-quality vehicles. In 1981, he was appointed to head Toyota’s sales organization and later took over as the head of the newly integrated Toyota Motor Corp.

Reflecting on his career, Toyoda acknowledged the fragility of companies and how most decline after 30 years. He also expressed gratitude for the Bank of Japan’s help in saving Toyota in 1950 when the company faced financial difficulties that led to his father’s resignation as president.

Overall, Shoichiro Toyoda’s contributions to Toyota’s quality control and corporate leadership played an integral role in the company’s success and transformation into a global automaker.