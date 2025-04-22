Planning a trip just got a little less stressful for Airbnb users. The company has rolled out a global update that will now show the total price of a stay — including service fees and cleaning costs — right from the moment you start your search. No more clicking through to the final checkout screen only to find the price is much higher than expected. The only thing left out of the upfront price? Taxes, which will still be calculated at the end.

This change is designed to bring clarity and honesty to the booking process, something travelers have been asking for — and regulators have been pushing for — for years.

Why This Update Matters for Travelers

If you’ve ever found a cozy-looking cabin or city apartment on Airbnb at a great nightly rate, only to feel disappointed when the total cost balloons with added fees, you’re not alone. That frustration has been a common complaint from users for a long time. Cleaning fees, in particular, have drawn criticism for sometimes exceeding the cost of the actual stay — leaving travelers feeling blindsided.

With this new change, Airbnb wants to put an end to that confusion. Now, the price you see when browsing listings will already include those extra charges, so you’ll have a much better idea of what you’re actually going to pay before you even click into a listing.

From Optional Feature to Standard Setting

This isn’t the first time Airbnb has played around with showing full prices. Back in 2022, the company introduced a feature called the “total price toggle.” It gave users in the U.S. and hundreds of other countries the option to view complete prices instead of just the base rate. About 17 million people used that feature, according to Airbnb.

But there was a catch — you had to turn it on yourself. And unless you knew about the toggle or took the time to activate it, you were still stuck with the usual piecemeal pricing format.

Now, that feature is becoming the standard. No toggles, no digging through settings — total pricing will simply be the default. You’ll even see a message at the top of your search results letting you know: “Prices include all fees.”

Pressure from Regulators Helped Push the Change

Airbnb’s move toward greater transparency hasn’t happened in a vacuum. Back in 2019, European regulators began pushing the platform to be more upfront about its pricing practices. The European Union urged Airbnb to clearly show all mandatory charges, including service and cleaning fees, at the start of the booking process rather than at the end.

Since then, the company has been gradually shifting its approach, starting with pilot programs and region-specific updates. This global rollout is the most significant step yet in responding to both regulatory pressure and customer feedback.

Beating the Competition with Clarity

Airbnb isn’t the only platform in the vacation rental space trying to improve the user experience. Other big names like Booking.com and Expedia have also made efforts to simplify pricing for their users. But Airbnb’s latest update may give it a competitive edge — especially among travelers who are tired of the guessing game.

By eliminating surprises, Airbnb hopes to win back some of the trust it may have lost over the years. For many users, knowing exactly what they’re paying before falling in love with a listing makes a big difference.

A Small Change That Makes a Big Impact

This update might seem like a minor change in how listings are displayed, but it could have a major impact on how travelers use the platform. No more last-minute math, no more unexpected cleaning fees doubling the price — just a clearer, more honest experience.

And for Airbnb, it’s part of a larger effort to rebuild trust with users. The company has recently focused on improving customer service, offering flexible cancellation policies, and cracking down on disruptive parties at rental properties. Transparent pricing is one more way Airbnb is trying to make booking less frustrating and more reliable.