MicroStrategy, now operating under the name Strategy, has continued its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree with the acquisition of 6,556 more bitcoins between April 14 and April 20, 2025. The total valtwue of this purchase stood at approximately $555.8 million, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This transaction pushes the company’s total holdings to 538,200 bitcoins, purchased over several years at a cumulative cost of about $36.5 billion.

The average price paid per bitcoin in the latest transaction was around $84,785, which includes associated costs. Strategy funded this acquisition through an at-the-market offering, in which it sold about 1.755 million shares of common stock and 91,213 shares of its Series A preferred stock. The combined proceeds from the offering amounted to $555.5 million. This capital was then used to make the Bitcoin purchase, which continues the company’s long-standing strategy of using financial instruments to fuel further investment in the digital asset.

The purchase was disclosed early Monday, and it had an immediate effect on Strategy’s share price. In premarket trading, the stock rose by 2.5%, while Bitcoin itself saw a gain of around 3.6%, trading at roughly $87,400 at the time of the announcement. The timing of this acquisition appears to align with a broader recovery in the cryptocurrency market after a period of lower trading activity and price stagnation in previous weeks.

Strategy’s role in the cryptocurrency space has grown steadily since it first started acquiring Bitcoin in 2020. The company, once a software-focused business, has now become widely viewed as a corporate proxy for Bitcoin investment. Its stock price often moves closely with the cryptocurrency’s performance. With this latest addition, the company remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.

The company’s average purchase price for all of its Bitcoin holdings now stands at approximately $67,766 per token. Given Bitcoin’s current price above $87,000, Strategy’s holdings are currently valued at nearly $47 billion, putting it in a strong position as long as the digital asset maintains its upward momentum.

As markets remain uncertain and investors look for alternatives amid global volatility, Strategy’s Bitcoin-focused approach continues to draw attention. While the strategy carries risks tied to the unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency prices, it also offers potential for large gains.