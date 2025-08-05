A recent case involving a false damage claim on Airbnb has raised fresh concerns over the growing use of fake images created with artificial intelligence. A woman who rented an apartment in New York’s Manhattan for over two months accused her host of submitting altered images as part of a fraudulent claim of $9,000 in damages. The guest, who is based in London, had booked the one-bedroom flat while she was studying in the city. She chose to leave early, citing that she felt unsafe in the area. Not long after her early departure, the host filed a complaint with Airbnb, stating that the woman had caused heavy damage to his apartment.

According to the host, the alleged damage included a cracked coffee table, a urine-stained mattress, and broken household items like a microwave, robot vacuum cleaner, air conditioner, sofa, and TV. He claimed that the total cost of the damage came to over £12,000 ($9,041). The guest firmly denied these allegations, explaining that she had only two visitors during her seven-week stay and that she had taken care of the property. She also accused the host of making the false claim out of spite for her leaving the apartment before the agreed date.

To support her case, the guest pointed out that the images shared by the host appeared fake. She provided two versions of a photo showing a cracked coffee table, with the crack appearing differently in each. She believed the images had been altered, possibly using AI-based tools, to create a false impression of damage.

Initially, Airbnb supported the host and asked the guest to pay £5,314 ($7,053). She appealed the decision. Five days after The Guardian raised questions about the case, Airbnb reversed its earlier stance. The company credited her account with £500, then offered a partial refund of £854 ($1,133), which she refused. Eventually, Airbnb refunded the full amount of her stay – £4,269 ($5,665) – and removed the negative review left on her profile by the host.

The woman said she fears that others in similar situations may not have the time or means to challenge such claims. She said it should not be easy for someone to use fake images to demand money from guests, especially when tools to alter pictures are becoming easier to use. Airbnb said it could not confirm the accuracy of the images provided by the host and issued a warning. It also stated that the host would be removed if found guilty of such actions again. The company has opened an internal review of the incident.