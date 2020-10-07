The first time ever, Apple-branded headphone by the speculated name “Airpods Studio” might be launching this fall. The over-the-ear headphones are first of a kind by Apple and are likely to feature high-end features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Head and neck detection and much more. The floating price of these new Apple headphones is $349, but nothing is confirmed!

According to Apple leakers and speculations, these pair of Apple-branded headphones will be introduced at the Apple event when the new iPhone 12 line-up will be launched. Airpods line-up currently includes the Airpods 2nd Generation and Airpods Pro. Apple acquired Beats by Dr Dre back in the day and since then it has launched the Beats Solo Pro that too with no Apple branding whatsoever.

These pair of headphones will exclusively be branded under the Apple Airpods tag with several high-end features and sound quality that one should expect from a company like Apple. The current speculations suggest that these headphones will include features like:

Active Noise Cancellation

Head and Neck detection – similar to ear detection on the Airpods

Equalizer settings

Controls via iOS and macOS devices etc.

DESIGN:

Sources suggest that Apple could be working on two variants of the Airpods Studio: One with premium Studio functionality and another one being a fitness-focused variant made of lighter materials and sweatproof durability. Customisations can also be expected but at the end of the day, it is Apple and customisation features must not be openly expected.

The premium headphones could come equipped with high-end leather-like fabrics and the sports variant may include breathable materials for better airflow.

The prototypes that have been leaked on the internet say that the new headphones will sport a retro design, look and feel with over-ear cups and headband connected with metal finish on the sides.

In another leaked image of the alleged Airpods Studio, the top of the headband and ear cups were fitted with HomePod like fabric- mesh which looked soft and comfortable.

Rumoured Features:

Active Noise Cancellation Better sound quality than any existing Airpods Orientation detection Head and Neck Detection Equalizer Settings U1 Chip

LAUNCH DATE:

Apple’s next event is announced on 13th October 2020 for the launch of the new iPhone 12 line-up. Speculations suggest that Apple could also unveil the new Airpods Studio along with the iPhones on this day.

EXPECTED PRICE:

Apple analysts say that Apple will price the new Airpods Studio at $349, almost the same price as the current Beats headphone line-up.