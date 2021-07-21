Airy YouTube Downloader: The best YouTube Downloader for Mac and Windows

For someone who loves to watch YouTube videos day and night, it might get difficult to stream your favorite music videos, tutorials, or movies when the internet connection ditches you. There are situations when you don’t have access to the internet and thus, are completely blocked from streaming your favorite content on YouTube. In those moments, you regret not downloading those videos for offline streaming which also saves your internet data if you don’t have an unlimited broadband connection.

The best YouTube downloaders will let you save all of your favorite videos offline seamlessly without any additional charges. It does not matter if you have a Windows PC or a MacBook device, the best YouTube downloader will let you download your selected videos offline so that you can catch up on your favorite content irrespective of having an active internet connection.

There are a number of YouTube downloaders available in the market and after testing the top listed ones, I can assure you that the best YouTube downloader for Personal computers is Eltima’s Software’s Airy.

Download YouTube videos offline with Airy

Airy is a free YouTube downloader that allows users to save YouTube videos offline in the format of their choice along with other unique sets of features. There are times when you tend to rewatch your favorite YouTube videos and Airy is here to make your day better. It is an essential YouTube downloader for Mac that also runs effortlessly on Windows if you have one. Get your favorite YouTube videos delivered straight to your Desktop in the best quality and the format of your choice.

Airy YouTube Downloader seamlessly downloads all your favorite YouTube videos with just a copy and paste input from the user.

Airy YouTube Downloader- Features:

Download MP3 directly from YouTube-

It is obvious for someone to want to download music from their favorite artists and listen to their favorite tracks without worrying about an active internet connection. Airy allows you to download MP3 directly from YouTube seamlessly. So, now you can expand your music library and download high-quality audio tracks directly from YouTube using Airy.

1. Browser Integration-

In times when you are busy finishing your office work or a college assignment or just replying to all your pending emails, you might want to listen to some lo-fi tracks, just to keep yourself focused. Airy offers you complete browser integration so that you can download your YouTube videos or MP3 audio files while browsing the internet. Launch YouTube downloads instantly on Safari, Chrome, and other modern browsers.

2. Quality Preference:

The quality of a video affects the size of your downloadable file. Airy allows you to choose your preferred video quality, supporting 3GP, FLV, MP4, and even 8K Ultra HD. You can download your favorite videos in the highest resolution available. Download Airy and start downloading now.

3. Download entire Playlists:

Downloading a single video is not a tedious task but downloading an entire playlist one by one will probably take more energy, time, patience, and effort. Airy saves you from all of that, simply copy and paste the link to your selected playlist from YouTube and Airy will do the rest for you.

4. Access Restricted Content:

Airy does not stop you from downloading age-restricted and protected YouTube videos, simply log in and you can enjoy all unrestricted downloads using the best YouTube downloader- Airy.

5. Download YouTube Subtitles:

If you like watching foreign content with subtitles on, you are in luck because Airy will let you download .srt files along with your videos, so that you get the best experience while watching your favorite YouTube videos offline.

Airy is the best YouTube Downloader for Mac but is equally well-performing on Windows as well. There is no lag, no overpriced subscription services, and no annoying advertisements, only the best experience in downloading YouTube videos offline.

How to download YouTube videos on Mac and Windows?

Open YouTube on your browser>select the YouTube video you wish to convert> Copy the URL to your clipboard. Open Airy and paste the copied link in the text box. Choose the preferred quality and format to download the video. After picking a format option, start the download by clicking on the red button. Your YouTube video will download shortly.

Download MP3 music directly from YouTube with Airy

Airy is not just about downloading YouTube videos offline but for those who like listening to music on YouTube and have created their own playlists or likes listening to podcasts available on the platform, Airy will let you download all of your MP3 directly from YouTube.

Airy is the best YouTube to MP3 converter for Mac and Windows PC that you can find.

Download all of your favorite playlists and channel videos in an MP3 audio format directly from YouTube in the best quality using Airy. The application also provides you with multiple format options and its carefully designed interface combines the best features available in YouTube downloader and converters on the market.

Mp3 conversion is seamless and can be done using Airy YouTube downloader. Advanced users can download entire playlists all at once which will be downloaded directly as MP3 files available to be played instantly. The user experience is seamless and near to perfect when compared to other converters in the market.

Advantages of using Airy:

1. Download entire playlists at once:

Airy saves time, energy, and effort by supporting playlist links. Copy and paste the link to your selected playlist and press download, leave the rest to Airy.

2. Download in Parallel and Stack them up:

Having a fast internet connection, good for you because Airy can also download multiple files at the same time for you. Time is as precious as gold, save it with Airy. Also, you don’t have to wait for one download to finish like in some other YouTube downloaders, Airy lets you stack them up to continue the downloading while you sit back and relax.

3. Pause Anytime:

This feature is practically a lifesaver. You have a Wi-Fi connection, so you stack all downloads at once and then your Wi-Fi stops working or you might have to go somewhere urgently in the middle of the download process. Airy lets you pause and resume downloads anytime with all formats and settings preserved.

4. Download Channels:

If you were impressed by the above-mentioned features, this will blow your mind. Airy lets you download the entire YouTube channel, as long as you have a fast internet connection and enough space. A mind-blowing feature by Airy YouTube Downloader.

How to convert YouTube Video to MP3 on Mac and Windows with Airy?