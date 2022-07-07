Akasa Air gets an airline license from DGCA

On July 7 the Akasa Airline possessed by Indian billionaire business magnate, Rajesh Jhunjhunwala got permission from DGCA to start its operations.

After collecting the Authorization from the airlines administrators of India, Akasa Air will become the 8th home-grown aviation service provider of the country, keeping aside the local air services.

The Akasa Airline after receiving its certification posted a tweet conveying that the air service is elated to disclose certificate of its Air Operator Certificate and also said that getting the Authorization is an important achievement empowering the airline to launch its Air services for purchase and encouraging to the initiation of business concerning services.

Akasa Air will be launching business concerning air services by the end of July, 2022. The allocation of the authorization signifies the gratifying accomplishment of all administrative and consent necessity for the functional readiness of the Akasa Air services, as announced by the air service.

The air service further said that the procedure of authorization came to an end with Akasa Air having favorably operated a bunch of resulting piloting under the surveillance of the DGCAhttp://

We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 7, 2022

The chief executive and founder of the Airline, Vinay Dube, making a comment over the matter said that the company is grateful to the Civil Aviation department of the government and the DGCA for their valuable counseling, dynamic assistance and the greatest levels of adaptability across the procedure of getting a certification.

He further added that after this the airline planning to start its business related services and putting the flights for sale by the end of this month as this will mark the initiation of the airline’s expedition towards its vision of setting up the most environment friendly, carrying the load, and the most low-cost air service operations in India.

Treading on the heels of the Indian ministry’s drive to steer in a advanced generation if computerization, the air service is the first in itself whose entire certification procedure was administered with the use of Indian ministry’s advancing eGCA digital policy, Akasa Air asserted.

As per the reports of Akasa Air it will start its business services with two airplanes and gradually increase the lot of airliners.

A total of 18 airplanes will put to business by the air service by the edge of commercial year 2022-23 after which around 12-14 airplanes will be added in the fleet of Akasa Air after the expiration of a year. This will maintain its purchase of 72 airplanes that is to be handed over within 5 years, the air service asserted.