Akasa Air Reports Data Breach, Fliers’ Personal Information Leaked: Report

Akasa Air, a new entrant into the Indian airline industry, has self-reported a data breach involving the personal information of its passengers. On Sunday, the airline apparently informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the hack.

According to a Business Standard report, Akasa Air notified the security agency that the names, genders, phone numbers, and even email IDs of its passengers had been exposed. Akasa Air claims it self-reported the leak to CERT-In, and the agency is now expected to conduct an extensive investigation to determine the extent of the problem.

“On August 25, a temporary technical configuration fault relating to our login and sign-up service was reported.” As a result, “certain Akasa Air registered user information, including names, gender, email addresses, and phone numbers, may have been read by unauthorised individuals,” the airline referenced in this story stated.

In addition to contacting CERT-In, Akasa Air sent emails to its passengers who had registered with the airline and supplied their personal information on Saturday and Sunday. The airline informed customers of the leak while maintaining their trust in their safety.

However, Akasa Air has been quick to point out that none of the fliers’ personal information, like as trip records or payment information, was revealed during the hack. Akasa Air guarantees its passengers that it would evaluate and improve its security measures in order to avoid such failures. During this time, the airline opted to suspend login and sign-ups for its service, but it is now open to new users.

Akasa Air began operations on August 7, with its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad using a recently rented Boeing B737 Max aircraft.