Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes believes Mark Zuckerberg is ‘wildly under-qualified’ to lead Metaverse.

Grimes, a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer, appears to be skeptical that Mark Zuckerberg is qualified to manage the Metaverse.

She was critical of the internet mogul’s aspirations to transform the business once known as Facebook into a metaverse pioneer, according to Page Six. Grimes believes he is “wildly under-qualified” to captain the ship.

Grimes, who has previously dated Elon Musk, took to Twitter to criticize the Facebook founder’s Metaverse avatar, stating, “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse,’ it is dead, and those interested in art and culture are creating something new. This is also poor art.”

“The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under-qualified he is to design an alternate reality, virtually every indie game looks better,” Grimes commented in reference to Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar.

Last November, Zuckerberg commanded a companywide shift toward the metaverse, including rebranding Facebook’s corporate name to Meta, as the struggling social media network dealt with a series of controversies involving its business practices and internal standards.

The image Grimes mentioned was uploaded on Facebook by Zuckerberg last week, but the response was far from what he had hoped for. Just a few days later, he shared an alternate version of the avatar.