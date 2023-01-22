Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, flees from vaccine-related inquiries at Davos

On the fringes of the recent World Economic Forum meeting, Albert Bourla, the Chief Executive Officer of the US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, was asked several difficult questions about the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine. However, he repeatedly disregarded the inquiries, and a video about it has gone viral.

Uncomfortable inquiries from a Rebel News reporter were observed being directed at the Pfizer CEO. He questioned the CEO, among other things, why the vaccine’s maker kept it a secret because their product did not stem the spread of the infection.

The Pfizer CEO repeatedly sidestepped these inquiries, responding simply with “Thank you very much” and “Have a wonderful day.”

The film’s journalist said, “We now know that the vaccines do not halt transmission, despite what you (Pfizer) claimed it to be 90, 80, 70, and ultimately 100% effective. Why do you conceal that?”

Even though the journalist didn’t ask for a response, he continued to follow the Pfizer CEO. He was overheard wondering whether it was time to apologize to everyone and repay the nations who had purchased vaccinations that had failed to protect their citizens.

In the early stages of the vaccination effort, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer requested an indemnity bond that would shield it from legal lawsuits if the vaccine had any adverse side effects.

Journalist continued to follow the Pfizer CEO

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s state minister for communication and technology, tweeted, “Just to remind all Indians, Pfizer tried to coerce Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnification.” He attached a video of the Pfizer CEO’s is awkward at the timr of interaction with the reporter at Davos.

The minister continued by criticizing Rahul Gandhi, P Chidamabaram, and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, asserting that the three men continued to further the cause of distributing foreign vaccines in India.

“People are startled that just three vaccines—Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik—have been made available in India. Sputnik may be discounted out of the three as just a tiny amount was imported in the beginning, “Chidambaram, a longtime member of the Congress, tweeted on December 27, 2021.

We only have two vaccinations left because of the PROTECTIONIST policy of the Modi government. Pfizer, Moderna, and other WHO-approved vaccines are blocked out of India under various pretexts, so we need more vaccines to give the 94 crore adults two doses of each vaccine.

Notably, locally produced vaccines mainly were used to satisfy India’s immunization campaign against Covid.