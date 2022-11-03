Alex Haraus uses TikTok to organize the largest environmental action in American history

If you thought TikTok is merely a flimsy entertainment app that is incapable of creating any considerable impact, then Alex Haraus is here to prove you wrong. The 24 year old created milestone in environment conservation using this very same app. Until a few years ago, Haraus too considered TikTok to be an app devoid of any revelutionizing potential. He couldn’t have been more wrong. Today, Alex Haraus has created history by using TikTok to organize the largest environmental action in America. Haraus, and the many others who stood by him is a good example for the phrase that, ‘if there is a will, there is a way.” Read along to know more.

The Beginnings

Like all the other zillenials, Alex Haraus came face to face with the harsh realities of climate change while at highschool. While most of his peers were disheartened by the truth, Haraus decided to act, and try to make a difference, and the rest is history.

In 2020, Haraus decided to create a niche for himself on the platform which was focused on outdoor adventuring. This focus point was a brilliant way of diverting the viewers attention to conservation content which was his actual focus. Soon enough, Haraus’ determination paid off, and TikTok witnessed the single largest letter writing campaign for the environment in American history. People from different walks of life including lawyers, filmmakers, scientists, conservationalists, Indigenous activists, and Haroun himself urged others to send in public comments in order to put a stop to the oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Throughout the campaign, Haraus kept the viewers engaged with a diverse range of videos, encouraging them to put their best foot forward in doing their part to conserve the environment. Footage of the refuge, hilarious stitches, and regular updates about the number of letters sent ensured that the viewers were hooked to the campaign. The campaign witnessed massive participation from all over the United States. Roughly, over 6 million people viewed Arctic refuge related content posted by Haraus, and at least 94 million saw content created by TikTokers other than Haraus.

The End Result

The campaign came to an end on the 6th of January, 2021, and over 6.3 million people had sent in their letters. Through the campaign Haraus found a way of doing what he had dreamed for years i.e, protecting the environment. Who would have thought that TikTok would act as a channel for revolution.

It is however important to note that Haraus didn’t randomly stumble upon the key to his dream in a spontaneous turn of events. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and any task that touches the finish line of success involves efforts. Haraus has spent several summers working on conservation projects like bear sanctuaries, and building trails. These refined his perspectives, and equipped him with the ability to tell environmental narratives, in addition to giving him an idea what impact actually is.