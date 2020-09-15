Amazon has been doing great with their Alexa enabled smart speakers lately. And the recent news suggests that Alexa will get Amitabh Bachchan’s voice next year. The celebrity’s voice will be a massive bonus for the company because he has gained immense fame and fan following in India. And this might become a new selling point for Amazon’s devices.

Amazon’s planned move

Amazon is one of the largest e-commerce sites in the US. And now, with the increased adoption of smartphones and the cheap availability of the internet due to JIO, online shopping is seeing a boost. The advent of COVID has also been promoted to this. So, Amazon just played the right shot at the right time by introducing the celebrity’s voice in their smart devices.

Amazon published in a blog, “The baritone that has enchanted the Indian film industry for over five decades, will soon deliver a unique voice experience to the many Indian customers who use Alexa. Yes, you heard that, right! Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon to create a unique celebrity voice experience.”

The blog also reads, “Customers in India will access Mr. Bachchan’s iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year.”

How will the voice be recorded?

Amazon will use AI to mimic a similar voice to the celebrity Amitabh Bachchan. The star might have recorded a few selected phrases for the company used to use for the process. This is not entirely certain, but most likely, Amazon will also charge an additional one-time fee for the celebrity’s voice. There is also a report that the voice won’t always be used and might be limited to certain functions.

