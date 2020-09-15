PUBG got banned in 5 other countries: Here’s Why?

PUBG Mobile changed the entire face of the mobile gaming industry. From conducting championships to promoting individual Youtube creators, gaming has become a brand within itself. It even crossed the huge mark of $40 million daily active users some time ago. But, after the ban in India, Pubg got banned in 5 other countries too.

Why is Pubg Mobile suddenly facing such backlash?

Pubg is a Korean company but has a tie-up with the Chinese company Tencent. This has led to security concerns regarding the game. So, the Indian Government took the step to ban the game.

According to the Indian government, PUBG Mobile has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Because “they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, the security of the state and public order.”

Other than India, the countries that have banned the game are China, Jordan, Nepal, Israel and Iraq. But the reason for the game being banned in other countries is very different. Here are some of the reasons:

Pubg Mobile is very addictive: Yes, this is the prime reason why countries are considering banning the game. The game can be played on any mobile device and therefore has a huge audience. This is causing the younger generation to indulge their time in something that can be used in productivity otheriwise. There are also reports about many players facing physical and mental issues because of the game. Pubg promotes violence: Some countries have been basing their ban on the fact that Pubg promotes violence. But, I think its utter nonsense because even though the game is about survival, there is no graphical violence present. Also, the fact that a game should be seen as a game, not something else.

Thoughts on the ban

I think banning a game simply because people are playing it too much is not right. The developers of PUBG mobile have worked hard to make the game attractive to its users. So, seeing that they are successful should be a positive part of the game and not a reason to ban it.

Even for children banning a game is not a solution. From an early age, one should become self-aware about what is right and what is wrong. So, even though the government has banned the game, people are playing it on a VPN or using other tricks. So, the only victim of the ban is the company and people are doing what they want.

Suppose the ban is based on the fact that the game is doing something illegal then its completely fine, like the government of India said. But, other than not, I don’t feel its justified.

What are your thoughts on the fact that PUBG got Banned in 5 other countries? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like, and share it with your friends.

