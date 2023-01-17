Alibaba faces pressure from Cohen to raise buyback program to $60 billion

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has recently acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The size of Cohen’s stake is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Cohen, who is known for his investments in GameStop and Apple Inc, reportedly reached out to Alibaba last August to express his concerns and to share his belief that the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cash flow growth over the next five years.

Cohen felt that Alibaba’s shares were undervalued at the time, and has been pushing the company to increase and speed up its share buybacks. In November, Alibaba announced that it would raise the size of its share repurchase program to $40 billion, and extend the time frame for the program through the end of March 2025. However, Cohen believes that the program could be raised to $60 billion.