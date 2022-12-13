Alienware tips details about 18-inch Gaming Laptop ahead to CES 2023

Alienware, Dell’s gaming business, is slated to unveil its new 18-inch gaming laptop at the 2023 CES. However, before the official introduction, we received a teaser update regarding the new 18-inch gaming beast that we may witness at this new event display in 2023.

If you are a pro gamer who enjoys playing unusual games and exploring the world of gaming and broadcasting, Alienware will most likely have you covered with all you need to know. Let us have a look at the new Alienware 18-inch laptops.

Alienware 18-inch Gaming Laptop – Teased Details

Dell’s subsidiary has officially released a brief teaser video that verifies one thing: this new gaming beast will have a larger 18-inch screen on the front.

Furthermore, the gaming behemoth claims that this new gaming laptop will be the most powerful laptop ever. According to the teaser trailer, this will be one of the largest gaming laptops ever made. If you wish to view the teaser video, you may do so by visiting the Twitter post linked below:

The signs are all around you, something big is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/EyU8BvdYIF — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) December 5, 2022

This is not the first time we will see this new Alienware laptop emerge; the largest-ever laptop, with an overall screen size of 17.3 inches, was released in 2015.

The larger screen was the sole eye-catching feature of this laptop, but it was also the only one among the gaming beasts to come with two GPUs and an improved strong CPU onboard. So, effectively, the laptop has been operating on two GPUs and a single CPU.

Expected Features for Alienware 18-inch Gaming Laptop

When it comes to the features and characteristics of this Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop, as previously said, the laptop will have a larger screen with a maximum resolution of 4K.

Furthermore, this display will have a quicker refresh rate, as well as a clever cooling system, and all of this will be available at a terrific premium price.

In terms of specifications, this laptop will have a faster CPU onboard, as well as a faster Intel chipset or an AMD Ryzen chipset onboard. Also, on the port front, we will witness a plethora of ports for this laptop. However, it is still unclear if we will see dual GPUs.

When Will Alienware 18-inch Gaming Laptop Launch?

In terms of availability, this Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop will be available at CES 2023. The CES 2023 is scheduled to take place on January 5th and will be broadcast live until January 8th. So, this laptop launch will take place between these three days.