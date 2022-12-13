Cisco, another major tech company to fire over 4000 employees

The tech sector is now having a difficult time. In the past several months, large tech firms, including Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, have let go of thousands of employees. The leading networking company Cisco has joined the group of IT firms. According to the most recent sources, the corporation has begun terminating 5% of its employees.

Last month, there were rumors that Cisco was thinking about terminating workers. Over 4000 people, or 5% of the workforce, are alleged to have been let go by the networking business. Layoffs are allegedly part of a “rebalancing” effort while “rightsizing certain businesses.”

Despite without explicitly commenting on the layoffs, Cisco stated in a statement that it “didn’t take this decision lightly.” added that it “will offer that impacted extensive support, including generous severance packages.”

According to the report, Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins declined to provide specifics on layoffs. However, he stated that he would “be reluctant to get into a lot of detail here until we’re able to talk to them. What we’re doing is right-sizing some enterprises. Robbins further explained to analysts, “You can just assume that we’re going to we’re not actually there’s nothing that’s a lower priority, but we are rightsizing certain businesses.”

Apart from Cisco, other firms like Twitter and Meta also fired their staff

Affected Cisco employees reportedly spoke about the company’s job losses on TheLayoff.com and the Blind site, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal. ‘Impacted by Cisco layoffs,’ said one of the Cisco staff. “Looking for immediate (software engineering) referrals. Any help would be sincerely appreciated. Thanks,” a different impacted worker chimed in. Many additional workers were observed inquiring about the severance package. The firm has not provided official information on the situation.

Recently, hundreds of people were let go by Amazon, Twitter, and Meta. According to specific current sources, Google may start mass layoffs very soon. The IT behemoth is reportedly analyzing employee performance and combining teams to prevent needless layoffs.

In the past several months, Twitter has cut close to 5000 jobs internationally, leaving barely 20 or so staff working in India. On the other side, as part of cost-cutting initiatives, Meta fired 11,000 workers. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, accepted full accountability for the layoffs.

