ALL ABOUT MCDONALD’S MYSTERY TWEET.

A very unusual tweet was made by McDonald’s today morning making everyone guess. The tweet says “uhhhhhhhhh something’s coming” with a picture of a bright car headlight. The tweet is more like a mystery to solve. It gains attention when Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, retweeted with a single emoji only. The tweet is open to every possible suggestion.

One of the most common assumptions that are being made by the fans is the introduction of dogecoin in McDonald’s because there’s a small glimpse of a dog in the car. We yet don’t know if that’s true or not, but we can still enjoy these theories.

To support this theory, on 22nd January 2022, Elon Musk tweets “I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin, to which, McDonald’s jokingly responded and said Tesla would have to first accept “grimacecoin”. Grimace is a rotund purple character featured in some McDonald’s marketing campaigns.

Mcdonald’s is one of the largest fast-food chain suppliers in the world that has had its outlets since the 1940s. In the alone USA, there are nearly 14,000 restaurants. Clearly, McDonald’s is very popular in today’s market. The introduction of dogecoin would be a great step for McDonald’s. But wait, what is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was started as a joke in 2013. The logo has a Shiba Inu breed dog which is based on a meme. Dogecoin is also called meme currency. In recent times Dogecoin is precious which is why it is one of the top cryptocurrencies.

On many occasions, Musk has shown his great interest in Dogecoin. Back in May 2021, Musk didn’t hesitate to joke that Dogecoin could actually become a reserve currency in the future. In addition to this, Elon Musk has openly favored Dogecoin in many of his interviews. So, there is a small possibility that these theories are not just theories. Since Musk’s reply to McDonald’s tweet indicates that soon they both be joining hands to create something tasty.

These are just assumptions and only McDonald’s can tell what is true. So set your alarm for 6:20 pm for tomorrow right away.