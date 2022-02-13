Samsung working on Wireless Charging Tech, here is what we know

We have witnessed significant developments in the area with the introduction of wireless charging technologies for smartphones and other gadgets. While Apple is apparently researching reverse wireless charging ways for iPhones, Xiaomi revealed its Mi Air Charge technology in January 2021, a first-of-its-kind through-air wireless charging technology. Samsung is now speeding up its efforts to create its own wireless charging technology, which could eventually power mobile devices and accessories through the air.

Samsung’s Through-Air Wireless Charging Technology Has Been Revealed

According to Patently Apple, the South Korean Patent Office has released a patent, PCT/KR2021/009778, submitted by Samsung. It defines a wireless power transmission device capable of charging smartphones and other suitable gadgets without coming into direct touch with them.

According to the Korean conglomerate, it is conceivable to construct a wireless power transmission device as well as a resonator that can be installed on top of or near the wireless charging device. The resonator may then be utilized to expand a wireless power transmission radius to nearby devices that allow wireless charging.

Samsung also emphasizes the development of a wireless power transmitter that can span a 360-degree radius and send electricity to mobile devices within range. In addition, the business claims that it may employ numerous resonators surrounding the wireless power transmitter to enhance the radius of through-air wireless charging technology. You may see the patent graphic below to get a better understanding of how it will operate.

It is important to note that, while Samsung has filed a patent for their true wireless-charging technology, it is still in its early phases of research. As a result, it is possible that the corporation will take some time to commercialize the technology.

However, it would be intriguing to see if Samsung can outperform Xiaomi or even Oppo in this field since the Chinese conglomerate has made incredible strides in wireless charging technologies. Meanwhile, Patently Apple says that Apple submitted a comparable patent in 2013, much before Xiaomi or Samsung. However, we have yet to see the Cupertino company incorporate the technology into any of its products.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s latest wireless charging technology? Do you believe the South Korean behemoth can outlast its Chinese rival in the long run? We will be coming up with the latest updates on TechStory hereafter.

